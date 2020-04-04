A lot is happening these days in and with China and around the world. Earlier this year, much of our legal work centered around helping our clients deal with the US-China trade war. That truly feels like ages ago, as today, — working remotely — our international lawyers have been consumed with helping companies (and NGOs and even countries) figure out how best to source PPE and coronavirus testing products. In addition to this PPE sourcing, a huge part of our practice is now focused on helping companies deal with the myriad of legal issues that have arisen from the coronavirus. For more on this, please check out our coronavirus law page.

The coronavirus is making people sick and killing people. It also is disrupting company plans and actions. Our social media pages reflect all this, oftentimes with a much stronger and more controversial viewpoint than on here where we are at constant risk of the great firewall. On social media you will see a lot more controversy and a lot more individualism as between our various lawyer-writers. There we can let loose and fully express ourselves, and we do.

It is also on social media where we get the most heat. It is there that we are constantly accused of hating China and being China apologists. Truth is that we both love and hate China — not so different how we feel about the rest of the world as well. We all have spent huge chunks of our lives in China and working to smooth relations between China and the rest of the world. It is from this where we have come to love China.

But we are above all else lawyers trained to analyze things objectively and to advocate for our clients. And we have also been trained to give our clients the truth as best as we can and then work with them in using that truth to plan their next moves and help them enact. This requires we not be emotional or loyal to any one side of anything before we have completed our research. This requires we sometimes defend China and at other times that we be harshly critical of it.

Please understand though that we uniformly believe that people are people and there are good and bad people everywhere. And so you will never see us point out something horrible that has happened in China and ascribe that to the Chinese people. We may ascribe it to a government that encourages and/or condones that horrible thing, but not to the people.

Things are tough in China right now as huge swaths of the world are either mad at China for having suppressed news about the coronavirus, rather than suppressing the virus itself. Many are also angry at China for even today not telling the truth about the numbers. When we say this, some people get angry. When we talk about Xinjiang and Hong Kong, people get angry. Way back in October, 2018, in Would the Last Company Manufacturing in China Please Turn Off the Lights, we started emphatically telling people how China had become far riskier and why they should be looking at other countries to make their products. This angered many as well. We had been beating that drum on social media before that and we have been beating it ever since. See e.g., our June, 2019 piece, Has Sourcing Product From China Become TOO Risky?

Without a doubt, the two biggest issue most companies that do business in or with China are facing these days is whether to stay or go and/or whether to continue having their products manufactured in China or diversify production elsewhere.

Increasing exclusions and harassment of foreigners is influencing these decisions and every day we get emails from foreigners who tell us that they are leaving China solely for this reason. See “They see my blue eyes then jump back”– China sees a new wave of xenophobia. The Chinese government is working hard to convince the world and its own citizens that the US Army started the coronavirus to “stop China’s rise” and many in China seek revenge against the foreigners they perceive to have done this. Foreign parents in China with kids find this particularly distressing. And yet, China is a huge country and its economy is roaring back. Many of our clients are “splitting the difference” here by setting up and/or growing their businesses in China, but doing it more than ever with trusted locals instead of expats. China has literally banned the entrance of all foreigners so for the immediate future, foreign companies have no choice in this.

On the manufacturing front, the big issue is diversification. China’s factories going dark during the peak of the coronavirus have convinced foreign companies that manufacture exclusively in China that they must diversify. Really diversify. China’s greatly restricting the export of coronavirus medical equipment as a political tool has angered millions and will accelerate the push to move manufacturing away from China. See Buying Face Masks and Other PPE from China Just Got a LOT Tougher.