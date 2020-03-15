Five years ago, for every 100 companies our China lawyers helped set up contract manufacturing in China, we helped maybe one end its contract manufacturing in China. Two years ago, that ratio was maybe 100 going to China and five leaving. Today, for every company our law firm helps set up manufacturing in China we help around the same number leave or at least try to leave. And because far fewer companies realize the need for legal counsel when ceasing to manufacture in China (as opposed to starting to manufacture in China), I have concluded that far more companies are ceasing to manufacture in China than are starting to manufacture in China.

This post addresses how best to extricate from your Chinese factory.

My law firm’s advice every single time to our clients who are laying off workers in China or closing a facility in China or allegedly owing money in China is to stay outside China for any all negotiations. The same holds true for ceasing to manufacture in China. The below is our advice if you are in a dispute with a Chinese company or if you might owe money to a Chinese company. One only needs to be a regular reader of our blog to know that we took this position long ago and have never waffled:

The best thing to do is not go to China at all.

If you must go to China, think about using a bodyguard or two or three and think very carefully about where you stay and where you go. Most importantly, be very careful with whom you meet.

Consider preemptively suing the alleged creditor somewhere so that you can very plausibly claim that you have been seized not because you owe a debt, but out of retaliation for having sued someone. If you are going to sue, carry proof of your lawsuit with you at all times while you are in China.

In a similar vein, we have also written extensively on the importance of preparing well in advance for terminating your China supplier. And by plan in advance, we mean make sure that you have secured your molds and all paid-for product before you do anything that might tip off your China supplier regarding your plan to start manufacturing elsewhere. It typically makes sense to have a new supplier lined up or at least in mind for when you make your exit. Last week, I worked on manufacturing exit plans for two companies, and both have a six month time frame, which is about average as they usually range from three to nine months.

For obvious reasons, few companies that have major problems trying to leave their China supplier speak about it to the press, but many years ago, in Jilted Chinese supplier tells would-be U.S. reshorer -“Not so fast,” an American toy company did, largely because it brought a lawsuit in the United States against its Chinese supplier. The article describes the lawsuit as based largely on allegations that the Chinese supplier ceased providing the American company credit and delayed deliveries, all in an attempt to make it impossible for the American company to start making its toys in the United States.

Though I have no idea whether the allegations in this lawsuit are true, I do know it is common for Chinese manufacturers to seek retaliation against their American product buyers that cease buying product from them. For this reason, we instruct our clients to line up new suppliers and have them ready to go before they even hint that they might cease production with their existing China suppliers.

We give this advice because over the years our China lawyers have repeatedly seen the following: