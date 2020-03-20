We sent the below email to our firm clients and we figured it would be good to post it on here as well, to better spread the word. Bottom Line: We are up and running and we want to help.

On behalf of everyone at Harris Bricken, our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19 around the world — not only those diagnosed with the virus, but also their friends and family and those whose work, education, and way of life have been affected. Our top priority, as always, is the health and well-being of our employees, clients and communities. With the above in mind, we write to update you regarding our operations and outlook for the days, weeks, and months ahead. We also want to communicate our plan to help you navigate this pandemic. Clients are the lifeblood of our firm, and we are tied together in good times and bad.

As a West Coast law firm with a large China practice, we have been monitoring the coronavirus outbreak since January. Since March 5, all attorneys and staff have been working from home to enable social distancing. Working remotely is not challenging or unique for our lawyers, in the sense that we regularly work from locations across the globe.

Whether in China, Spain, or the United States, our lawyers already have engaged with a myriad of legal and non-legal issues relating to the coronavirus, both for our clients and our own families. We have created a separate coronavirus section on our blogs (here and here) with our latest insight and commentary. Please let us know if you have suggestions for additional topics you would like us to cover.

In addition, to show solidarity with clients negatively impacted by the coronavirus, we will reduce our fees by 25% for any coronavirus related matter. Our goal is to mitigate your economic hardship, while ensuring you have access to a full range of legal services for getting through this critical period.

Though we are all experiencing great uncertainty, we are certain that by sticking together and supporting each other, we’ll all emerge from this stronger than before.

Most importantly, please do not hesitate to contact us, whether you need assistance with a legal matter or just to stay in touch.

Thank you for your loyalty. Stay safe.

