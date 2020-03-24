China is just beginning to restart its economy after a two-month shutdown. U.S. companies that still remember that we are in the middle of a trade war with China read thinly veiled threats from Chinese officials regarding limiting pharmaceutical supplies and medicine inputs and wonder what is the best way to deal with their China-dependent supply chains.

Join Harris Bricken international attorney Jonathan Bench this Thursday, March 26th at 8:30am PST/11:30am EST as he discusses key factors to rebuilding your Asia supply chain in this FREE webinar. Together with Cameron Johnson, head of APAC Strategy for FAO Global, a Washington, D.C.-based global consulting company, they will address the following questions:

What is the best way forward for companies whose supply chain is primarily located in China?

What can companies expect that are looking for ways to diversify their supply chain into (or out of) Southeast Asia?

What is the right way to (re)engage with Chinese manufacturers?

What is the right way to leave your Chinese manufacturers and enter an alternative manufacturing market in Southeast Asia or elsewhere?

How important are intellectual property and contracts in these scenarios?

How are claims of force majeure affecting China and the global supply chain?

What will happen to the global supply chain throughout the rest of 2020 and beyond?

This webinar will cover the above and provide advice for businesses when building a global presence:

Logistical Factors

The Global Supply Chain

Dealing with Counterfeits

U.S. Federal Government Priorities

Practical Tips & Advice

Global Economic Outlook

We will also be taking questions live via the Zoom meeting chat interface during the webinar.

