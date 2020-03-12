I am a glass half full kind of guy, which means that when I am reading and hearing all the bad news and pessimistic (and often well-researched) opinions coming out of the media, Twitter, academia, and the blogosphere (including this blog), I still think there must be a viable and a better path forward in doing business with China (and not just because I love doing business with China; I love doing business with the rest of the international community, as well, especially Africa (see here)). My heart goes out to those affected by the coronavirus, to those in China’s western provinces and rural areas that are in a very real sense second class citizens or worse, and to those small and medium sized U.S. business owners in the East and the West and the North and the South that are in dire straits for one reason or another – often because of an over-dependence on China.

When I say there is a good path forward in doing business with China, I am not saying it will be an easy path forward – only that doing business in and with China is a viable path forward and though it will certainly have its ascents and descents (as it always has) that path has an upward trajectory.

I always like to look at demographics as my initial analysis lens. For at least the next decade, China will continue to be the world’s manufacturing hub with its working class of about 800 million workers, compared to India’s 487 million workers, the U.S.’ 157 million workers, Indonesia’s 129 million workers, Nigeria’s 71 million workers, Pakistan’s 57 million workers, Mexico’s 56 million workers, Vietnam’s 54 million workers, The Philippines’ 38 million workers, and Thailand’s 37 million workers.

Next we should look at market potential for the sale of goods and services in China. For the next several decades, China’s economy will continue to provide a middle class with an appetite for consuming quality foreign goods. China’s middle class is approximately 40% (560MM) of its 1.4B population. China’s populace is comprised of a large number of people who enjoy success in business and who want to enjoy the good things in life, many of which will come to them as a result of China being one of the world’s biggest consumers (market demand) and the world’s biggest manufacturer (without stable employment they could not afford to be heavy consumers).

Why am I generally optimistic about China’s economic rebound? First, China has to rebound because the CCP needs China to rebound to stay in power, and keeping the people’s bellies full and their minds busy with labor (and some “wholesome” entertainment) are the foundation of any good communist playbook. There are so many reasons China must get back to work and so many good reasons for why China can get back to work, both of which will benefit companies doing business with China, given below in no particular order:

Signing of the Phase One trade deal provided a brief respite from the U.S. government’s continuing pressure campaign against the way China does business, and China is anxious to move on. Regardless of whether the U.S. and Chinese governments continue to Phase Two this year, both countries recognize that we cannot simply separate yin from yang and that the U.S. and China can never completely decouple in all aspects of business. A total decoupling would not fly economically or politically in either country.

This list is not exhaustive, but I hope it reminds you that China is not going away any time soon. Even if the CCP crumbled this year and China descended into chaos, those 1.4 billion people will not disappear overnight. The smartest play is to continue engaging with China where it makes sense while always being mindful to mitigate the risks. On this, nothing has changed. Conduct due diligence, use good contracts to manage your relationships, protect your IP, and constantly evaluate your business situation.