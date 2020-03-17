COVID-19 and China business complexities have been filling our minds and our inboxes with difficult questions for months. On Thursday, March 19th at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time, we will be answering many of those qustions at this free webinar put on by the World Trade Center Utah.

Please join Harris Bricken as we partner with World Trade Center Utah for a webinar on how COVID-19 affects business with China and Taiwan.

Harris Bricken attorneys Jonathan Bench, Mathew Alderson and Fred Rocafort will be discussing an array of relevant issues for business owners, including the changes in:

China’s media and entertainment industry

Import and export activities

Cross-border M&A deals

Chinese e-commerce platforms

China’s labor and employment

Taiwan as an alternate launching ground to China after Taiwan’s recent presidential election.

As the rest of the world is just starting to grapple with COVID-19, China continues it slow recovery and is eager to return to business as usual. Will that be possible? What will the new normal for China look like?

For attorneys, this is a great opportunity to earn some CLE credit.

Register here today!

We are interested in your questions. Please send them to hlowry@wtcutah.com. Whether you can attend or not, we will be sure to point you to the recording on the blog. In the meantime, you can keep pace with us by checking out our extensive blog posts here.