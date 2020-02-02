When I was 16, I lived for a year in Istanbul, Turkey, and it was then and there that I decided I wanted to become an international lawyer (if I was not going to make it as a professional basketball player). This was back in the days when you were considered international if you had driven to Windsor, Canada ( I grew up in Michigan).

I am now an international lawyer and I LOVE it. I love that it is part of my job to know the world. The entire world. Its politics. Its economics. Its cultures. What is more interesting than that? I also love getting questions from clients and giving them answers. And if I don’t know the answers right away (which is typical, actually), I love having an awesome legal team that knows a ton and what they don’t know, they almost always know how to find out. I especially love giving clients actionable information. I hate not having answers.

Which gets me to the question of the week and my answer: What is going to happen to my supply chain? I don’t know and there is probably no way to know right now. I hate having to give an answer like this.

Renaud Anjoran heads up a quality control and sourcing company out of Shenzhen. I’ve known and worked with and greatly respected Renaud for a decade and I have probably cited on this blog citied more often to Renaud’s blog posts more than to anyone else’s; 68 times by my calculations (69 after this one). I cite to Renaud because he knows whereof he speaks regarding China manufacturing and because he writes about it often and because he tells the truth.

Renaud’s blog post today is entitled China Epidemic: Real Effects on Logistics and Manufacturing, and it answers as best as possible, the manufacturing and logistics and supply chain questions our international manufacturing lawyers have been getting.

Renaud starts his post by briefly laying out the current situation. The virus is “spreading like wildfire,” governments are resorting to extreme measures, and “nobody believes Beijing’s official numbers.” I used to multiply those numbers by five but I now believe multiplying them by ten is not only quicker, but more accurate.

Below is Renaud’s take on the manufacturing/logistics/supply chain situation, with my comments in italics.

Will China’s factory workers return to work? When? Some will return, some won’t. Many Chinese factories are “walking dead.” Even before the coronavirus, many Chinese factories were on the verge of closure due to the economy, the tariffs and the duties. The coronavirus will be their last straw.

“The vast majority of factories are closed, and the holiday is getting extended. Certain employees (salespeople, HR staff, R&D engineers…) are starting to work, mostly from home.”

I 100 percent agree with the above. We have clients that have tried communicating with their China factories and gotten no response. The most common response is “we don’t know yet.”

What is the worst that can happen in the next two months? Many migrant workers will not want to return to their jobs for risk of getting the virus. Many will refuse to work cheek by jowl with their co-workers for fear of getting the virus. Many will simply be prohibited or unable to return. Renaud presents the following as possibly contributing to a worse case scenario, all of which seem quite plausible to me:

Some cities (or districts) that traditionally host a lot of migrant workers (e.g. Dongguan, Ningbo, Xiamen) may get frightened and decide to go into lockdown

Many people from Hubei who tried to get into Hong Kong (for better health care) have been stopped at the border, have stayed in Shenzhen, and this may trigger Shenzhen’s infection cases to skyrocket to the point where people are ordered to stay home

Stories about people getting infected at their workplace may multiply

Some entire factories may not re-open at all because their entire management and a good part of their operators are still blocked in Hubei province (and that’s true of many factories!)

The lower manufacturing output at the component level impacts many assembly & export suppliers, and many batches of finished goods can’t get made at all

How long will this last? Nobody knows.

What about the impact on logistics? How will products get to their buyers? Air carriers are suspending their flights. Some countries are blocking or delaying incoming carriers. Borders are closing. Certain types of products may be banned to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Some countries might ban all products from China. I concur with Renaud on all these things and I raise him one. President Trump has always wanted to force a US-China decoupling. In August, 2019, in Repeat After Me: There Will be No US-China Trade Deal, we stated: All this leads us to believe that the U.S. plan has always been to force a slow decoupling of the U.S. and China and then work to convince the rest of the democratic world (the EU, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Japan, etc.) to decouple from China, as well. I can absolutely see President Trump using the coronavirus as a cover for shutting down or at least drastically reducing imports from China.

Is China a low risk country? I give you Renaud’s answer:

This epidemic is causing a lot of purchasing managers to reconsider their risk analyses. China has generally been considered a stable, low-risk area. This is changing!

I remember a few years ago, after the disasters (building collapses, deadly fires in factories, rampant subcontracting) and the “Arab revolutions”, many apparel buyers were pulling production out of Bangladesh, which seemed very risky.

These days, some Western consumers are shocked by the way some minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet are treated, and now they might be worried about their health, too. “Made in Vietnam”, “Made in Portugal”, and “Made in Mexico” are starting to look much better than “Made in China”, don’t they?

Since October, 2018 we have been clear on how decoupling between the West and China is inevitable. See the below:

So yes, for many (most?) companies, sourcing products from China has become too risky. As for the risks doing business in or with China, I will write about that later this week.

Will there be “a massive switch of production away from China in the short term?” Renaud emphatically says in the short term, definitely not, but in the long term, probably yes. As Renaud puts it: “I haven’t read any announcement in the press about this. No big brand wants to be seen as dropping China with it is in a deep crisis (or “shooting on an ambulance”), especially if that brand sells to Chinese consumers. Yet, make no mistake, decisions are going to be made.” I completely agree. Few companies will be able to make short term changes. Just not possible. But few companies are not going to be looking at alternatives. I probably had three to four times as many Mexico discussions last week as in any week previously.

If you are looking to move your production from China, be careful and read the following:

What are you doing in the short term to protect your supply chain? What are you doing for the long term?