In the past year or so, our international lawyers have seen a remarkable uptick in requests for advice and legal services related to the international cannabis/CBD trade. This business involves clients from all over the world seeking help on on import/export agreements, foreign direct investment, regulatory compliance, customs issues and everything in between. Things are evolving very fast in the cannabis/CBD industry and this is particularly true internationally.

This webinar will be hosted by Harris Bricken attorneys Adams Lee (Seattle), Griffen Thorne (Los Angeles), Nathalie Bougenies (Portland) and Vince Sliwoski (Portland) and it will cover the following:

The treatment of cannabis (both marijuana and hemp) under international law;

Import and export of medical marijuana, including customs issues;

Import and export of hemp and CBD products, including customs issues;

Considerations around foreign direct investment in U.S. cannabis businesses; and

Your questions.

In the meantime, another one of our international lawyers, Jonathan Bench, was recently interviewed by the Wall Street Journal on "China is Ready for CBD. But Regulators Might Not Be." Jonathan has written frequently on cannabis and CBD in China and — coronavirus willing — he will be speaking on that issue in Hong Kong in April.

