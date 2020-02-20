international cannabis marijuana

In the past year or so, our international lawyers have seen a remarkable uptick in requests for advice and legal services related to the international cannabis/CBD trade. This business involves clients from all over the world seeking help on on import/export agreements, foreign direct investment, regulatory compliance, customs issues and everything in between. Things are evolving very fast in the cannabis/CBD industry and this is particularly true internationally.

This webinar will be hosted by Harris Bricken attorneys Adams Lee (Seattle), Griffen Thorne (Los Angeles), Nathalie Bougenies (Portland) and Vince Sliwoski (Portland) and it will cover the following:

  • The treatment of cannabis (both marijuana and hemp) under international law;
  • Import and export of medical marijuana, including customs issues;
  • Import and export of hemp and CBD products, including customs issues;
  • Considerations around foreign direct investment in U.S. cannabis businesses; and
  • Your questions.

Register here to join us on Wednesday, March 4 at 12pm PST.

If you cannot attend, feel free to register anyway and submit questions prior to the event. Adams, Griffen, Nathalie and Vince will do their best to field them, and we will post a recording of the webinar afterward.

We hope to see you on March 4! In the meantime, check out our extensive series of international cannabis blog posts, which can be found here.

In the meantime, another one of our international lawyers, Jonathan Bench, was recently interviewed by the Wall Street Journal on “China is Ready for CBD. But Regulators Might Not Be.” You can listen to that interview here and I urge you to do so. Jonathan has written frequently on cannabis and CBD in China and — coronavirus willing — he will be speaking on that issue in Hong Kong in April.

For more on China and the business side of hemp/CBD/cannabis, check out the following:

Print:
EmailTweetLikeLinkedIn
Photo of Dan Harris Dan Harris

Dan is a founder of Harris Bricken, an international law firm with lawyers in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, China and Spain.

He primarily represents companies doing business in emerging market countries, having spent years building and maintaining a global, professional network. 

Dan is a founder of Harris Bricken, an international law firm with lawyers in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, China and Spain.

He primarily represents companies doing business in emerging market countries, having spent years building and maintaining a global, professional network.  His work has been as varied as securing the release of two improperly held helicopters in Papua New Guinea, setting up a legal framework to move slag from Canada to Poland’s interior, overseeing hundreds of litigation and arbitration matters in Korea, helping someone avoid terrorism charges in Japan, and seizing fish product in China to collect on a debt.

He was named as one of only three Washington State Amazing Lawyers in International Law, is AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory (its highest rating), is rated 10.0 by AVVO.com (also its highest rating), and is a recognized SuperLawyer.

Dan is a frequent writer and public speaker on doing business in Asia and constantly travels between the United States and Asia. He most commonly speaks on China law issues and is the lead writer of the award winning China Law Blog. Forbes Magazine, Fortune Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Investors Business Daily, Business Week, The National Law Journal, The Washington Post, The ABA Journal, The Economist, Newsweek, NPR, The New York Times and Inside Counsel have all interviewed Dan regarding various aspects of his international law practice.

Dan is licensed in Washington, Illinois, and Alaska.

In tandem with the international law team at his firm, Dan focuses on setting up/registering companies overseas (via WFOEs, Rep Offices or Joint Ventures), drafting international contracts (NDAs, OEM Agreements, licensing, distribution, etc.), protecting IP (trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights and patents), and overseeing M&A transactions.

Read more about Dan Harris Dan's Linkedin ProfileDan's Twitter ProfileDan's Facebook Profile
Show more Show less
Related Posts