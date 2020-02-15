To put it mildly, a lot is happening these days in and with China. What is true this morning about a region in China or a company in China or a factory in China, may no longer be true this afternoon. The coronavirus is making people sick and killing people. It also is disrupting company plans and actions. Our social media pages reflect all this, oftentimes with a much stronger and more controversial viewpoint then on here. It is there — free of the great firewall — that those of us who write on here can fully express ourselves, and we do.

It is also on social media where we get the most heat. It is there that we are constantly accused of hating China and being China apologists. Truth is that all of us for China Law Blog both love and hate China. We all have spent huge chunks of our lives in China and working to smooth relations between China and the rest of the world. It is from this where we have come to love China.

But we are above all else lawyers who have been trained to analyze things objectively and to advocate for our clients. All of us have been trained to give our clients the truth as best as we can and then work with them in using that truth to plan their next moves and help them enact. This requires we not be emotional or loyal to any one side of anything before we have completed our research. This requires we sometimes defend China and at other times be harshly critical of it.

Things are tough in China right now. The coronavirus is ripping through parts of the country and impacting everything and China has done a poor job in dealing with it. When the virus first struck in Wuhan, the Chinese government focused on suppressing news about it, rather than suppressing the virus itself. Even today, it is not telling the truth about the numbers. When we say this, some people get angry. When we talk about Xinjiang and Hong Kong, people get angry at us. Way back in October, 2018, in Would the Last Company Manufacturing in China Please Turn Off the Lights, we started emphatically telling people that China had become far riskier and that they should be considering other countries to have their widgets made. Needless to say, this angered many as well. We had been beating that drum on social media before that and we have been beating it ever since. See e.g., our June, 2019 piece, Has Sourcing Product From China Become TOO Risky?

Without a doubt, the two biggest issues most companies that do business in or with China are facing these days are (1) where to have products made and what to do to prepare for the end of the coronavirus. The Coronavirus Is Wreaking Havoc on Supply Chains and companies that once depended fully on China are realizing they must diversify. Really diversify. But the coronavirus will eventually dissipate and that will create new opportunities for companies looking to do business in China or grow their business in China. And on that, we are really positive and optimistic.

We see China coming back better than before. The Chinese government has been more encouraging of foreign businesses in the last few months than in a long time and we see that continuing. Some are saying the coronavirus will isolate China but we see it having the opposite effect. We see it leading to China opening up more to the world and becoming more flexible regarding foreign businesses operating on its soil. We constantly talk about these sorts of things on social media and we will be writing about them on here as well over the next few weeks. Despite all of China’s problems right now, we remain bullish on China overall.

In an effort to remain visible to our many readers in China, we are careful about what we write here on the blog. There are words we avoid using and topics we avoid discussing on here because we want our reach to include China and if China does not like something, its government has this “magical” ability to make it go away. And there is a lot China does not like these days.