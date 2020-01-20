Lexblog is the hosting site/mentor/blog designer of just about every law blog that matters. Pretty much every AmLaw 200 law firm with a blog has their blog on LexBlog, and with good reason.

The LexBlog Excellence Awards is something LexBlog did for the first time in 2019. It is a competition for the best blog post in various categories. Unlike so many blog awards, this one is not a popularity contest. It is a true competition, judged by six impressive and disinterested legal experts.

Of all the legal blog posts in the world and of all the blog posts on this blog, the China Law Blog post LexBlog called out for recognition is my favorite post: The US-China Cold War Starts Now: What You Must do to Prepare. This post was chosen Best News or Trend Analysis, 1st runner-up

This post took what was at the time a very controversial stand. It said that no matter what deals might be eventually be reached between China and the United States, relations between the West and China will never return to how they were and we should continue to expect US-China relations to worsen over the next many years. When this post came out in May, 2019, most still believed the US-China trade war was the only big issue between the United States and China and that issue would soon be resolved and things would get back to normal. Not us, and we got a ton of heat for our positions

This post was one of the longest posts I’ve written and that is because it was in part an amalgamation of previous posts and because I had been working on it in my head for months. I very much wanted to explain our position, no matter how many words that might take. Though written in May, this post reads as though I wrote it this morning. I consider this the most important post I’ve ever written and so I implore you to please, please, please go read it. Please also feel free to comment, whether you agree or disagree, even vehemently

This post started by reciting how for so long this blog was in the minority for saying that because US-China conflict is the new normal, companies that manufacture in China should be looking to move their manufacturing outside China. More than anything, this is what brought us tremendous heat. Just about daily we would get emails from so-called Chinese experts whose livelihoods fully depended on China. These emails and even some articles accused us of making things up so as to drive business out of China and thereby line our own pockets. Do not ask me how a law firm so well known for its China practice would financially benefit from companies moving out of China. Let’s just say these emails and articles were infused with anger, not logic. At least one email accused me of working for the CIA and — even worse — many called me a Trump-lover.

This post was meant to let everyone know that we would not shut up. That we saw our job as bloggers is to call things as best we can and let the chips fall where they may, whether it hurt our China business or theirs. The post led with the following:

Since the very beginning of US-China trade negotiations we have been unequivocally negative on the likelihood of a deal and we have taken huge amounts of heat for that, via hate e-mail, online, and even from our own clients, some of whom have accused us of being too cynical or too negative about China. Our response to all of this has been consistent. We just kept saying that NOW was (and it still is!) the time for foreign companies (especially those that sell their products to the United States) to work hard on reducing their China footprint.

We first publicly sounded this warning call back in October, 2018, in China, the United States and the New Normal, though we had been warning our own clients about this for months. This “New Normal” post was an attempt to get in the face of those who had been sending our lawyers hate mail because we had in a September 2018 post predicted manufacturing orders from China were declining and would continue to decline:

I got a badly written and vituperative email yesterday in response to my post, On the Impact of China Tariffs: Is This a Dead Cat Bounce? In my post I predicted a large decline in manufacturing orders from China, starting in the next few months. The email accused me of “hating China” and wanting “to impede its peaceful” rise and of being “jealous of its progress.” All this because we have been writing of late how so many of our law firm’s own clients and so many others are leaving China, or looking to leave China. We have been getting quite a lot of these sorts of emails lately.

In April of this year, the Wall Street Journal quoted me in a cover story, Trade Deal Alone Won’t Fix Strained U.S.-China Business Relations, saying the following:

“There is no way any deal between China and the U.S. will cause everyone on both sides to say, ‘We were just kidding,’” said Dan Harris, managing partner at Harris Bricken, a law firm that specializes in investment with China. “The tariffs and the arrests and the threats and the heightened risk have impacted companies and that will not go away.”

The hate mail has all but disappeared, replaced by multiple emails asking us to analyze the recently signed Phase One trade deal between China and the United States. We have held off on analyzing that deal because most of the mainstream media has gotten it right. It is a near meaningless pause in the trade war between China and the United States but the issues between China and the US go well beyond trade. The Phase One trad deal will increase the short term money flow between the US and China, but it will do little to nothing to solve the key long term issues between the United States and China OR between China and the EU. Hardly anybody excepts this micro-deal will lead China to trade fairly. Virtually nobody expects this deal will reduce the threat of China IP theft or cause China to start treating foreign companies remotely equal to domestic companies. It will not likely reduce by one iota China’s brutality in Xinjiang or in Hong Kong. All of these things mean that relations between the US and China and between the EU and China will not get any better and will, if anything, only get worse. There, I said it.

So yes, I am delighted it was this post that got recognition and appreciation. That recognition and appreciation reinvigorate us. We will continue to speak loudly and early and often about China problems. We have no plans to shut up.

So thank you LexBlog, and thank you judges. Your recognition of us and of our writings and of this one blog post means the world to us. We appreciate being appreciated. We truly do.