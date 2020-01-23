If you’ve been following us for the past two years, you have probably been an active participant or observer of the heated debate around what we call the “New Normal” of doing business in China. On Wednesday, February 5th, we invite our readers to join us for an in-person and in-depth discussion, “Trade Wars or Truce? Legalities of Doing Business with China in 2020” at World Trade Center Utah. China Law Blog authors Dan Harris and Jonathan Bench will examine legal changes and risks and forecast what to expect in the wake of the recent Phase One signing between the U.S. and China. Joined by Robert Lamb of Fabian VanCott, this is a limited opportunity to be proactive and strategic about your business future in China.

Tickets for this FREE event are now available. Lunch will be provided to all attendees.

Register HERE today!

Date: Wednesday, February 5th from 12:00 – 1:30 PM MST

Location: WTC Utah, 60 E. South Temple, Suite 300, Salt Lake City, UT 84111