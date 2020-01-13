Happy New Year everyone!

Not gonna beat around the bush here. 2019 was a tough year for foreign companies that do business in or with China and we see 2020 only getting tougher.

As a bit of a preface, way back in October, 2018, we were one of the first (maybe even the first) to call the US-China trade war “the New Normal” and we took an incredible amount of grief for that. We turned out to be right and now many are calling it that. In August of this year we were one of the first (maybe even the first) to forecast Hong Kong’s demise as an international business center and we took an incredible amount of grief for that also. Now, few whose livelihoods are not tied to Hong Kong would disagree.

Businesspeople tend to be optimistic. Lawyers less so. Lawyers are trained to see the problems in everything and then figure out solutions. So please forgive us our pessimism for pretty much everything China for 2020. But, please also note that for years the most common criticism we would hear was that we viewed China through rose colored glasses because we were always writing about how things were getting better there. And that is because for a long time they were getting better and we were always happy to call that out.