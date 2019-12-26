When a company comes to one of our international manufacturing lawyers for legal help, we invariably ask them about their potential or actual overseas product supplier(s). We do this because of how critical it is that they choose the right manufacturer for what they will be doing.

I have easily given more than 100 speeches on how to protect your intellectual property when manufacturing overseas and I nearly always start that speech by stating that the following three things matter most for protecting your IP overseas:

Choosing a good manufacturer. Having a good (country-specific) contract with that manufacturer. See THE Rules When Manufacturing Overseas. Good IP registrations. Register your trademarks and your copyrights and your patents in the country in which you are having your products made and in the country in which you will be selling them. See Do You Manufacture in Asia? Let’s Talk United States and Canada and Mexico and EU Trademarks.

If choosing a good overseas manufacturer is important for protecting your IP, that choice is even more important for ensuring quality product and on time deliveries.

How do you choose the right overseas manufacturer? Should you find that manufacturer yourself or use a third-party sourcing agent to do so. Unfortunately, there is no one answer to this question. About all I can tell you here is that there are a ton of bad sourcing agents and a few great ones and choosing a bad one will nearly always be far worse than choosing your overseas manufacturer yourself. So if you do decide you need a sourcing agent, choose a good one. A really good one.

In Sourcing from China 101, Part 1: Do You Need a Sourcing Agent? the Quality Inspection Blog does a great job in laying out the pros and cons of using a sourcing agent for China and what is said there about China absolutely applies worldwide. I urge you to go to the Quality Inspection Blog and read the whole article. Heck, I urge you to go the Quality Inspection Blog and read the whole blog because there is no better source for overseas manufacturing information anywhere else on the Internet.

The post nicely lays out the following four options for companies looking to have their products made overseas by a third-party manufacturer:

According to the post, 80% of importers go direct and thereby “control the whole process, and avoid paying commissions to any middleman or agent.” It states (and I agree) that “if you are organized enough to manage suppliers . . . .and if you can satisfy the minimum order quantities (MOQs) of suppliers, this is probably the best option for you.” I would, however, add “knowledgeable enough” to this sentence.

The post then discusses how over 90% of sourcing agents get a hidden commission from the factory and it calls this “normal business” and how when things go wrong, sourcing agents “often tend to defend the factory!” I agree with this too and this post even quotes me for that number (which I still believe to be about right):

Dan Harris has a similar view of most agents:

I often describe China sourcing agents with the following: “Ninety percent are crooks or incompetents and most are both of these things. But ten percent are worth more than their weight in gold.”

Perhaps most importantly, the post lays out key questions you should ask potential sourcing agents before you engage one:

How will they get paid, and by whom?

Will you be able to visit the factories before/during production?

Can they provide referrals or testimonials from satisfied customers who buy the same type of product as you? Make sure to contact two of them and get confirmations.

Do they do quality inspections by themselves? Or do they resort to a specialized third-party? Will you get a report every time?

Will you get an update every week on the production status?

Can they share their management system with you? You need to make sure they have processes in place. The vast majority of agents don’t follow any established procedures.

What guarantee do they offer in case a supplier scams you? If shipments are behind schedule? If you receive junk product in your warehouse?

Are they located in the area where your products will be sourced? (Do a quick search on globalsources.com and you will have an idea about the main area for your product category.)

If you keep re-ordering the same products from the same sources, will you pay less for the sourcing agent’s services after the first order?

These are all great questions. When our clients ask one of our international manufacturing lawyers to refer them to “good sourcing agents,” we typically ask them the following three questions:

What is the product for which you will be needing a sourcing agent? How do you want to pay the sourcing agent? Have you decided on a country you think will be best for your product(s)

We ask the first question because a sourcing agent that is great for sourcing clothes in Mexico is not usually the right sourcing agent for sourcing electronic devises in Thailand. The good news on this score is that good sourcing agents don’t source products with which they are unfamiliar. So for instance, if we have a client that wants help sourcing an unusual product and we do not know sourcing agents involved with that particular product, we will go to the good sourcing agents we do know and ask them for referrals.

We ask the second question because sourcing agents can charge differently and some are less flexible than others. Generally speaking, the more you pay up front, the less you will pay in total over time. Some sourcing agents require a large upfront payment to get started and others are willing to work on a percentage basis. Our start-up clients tend to prefer paying a percentage per widget manufactured and our bigger clients tend to prefer paying upfront.

We ask the third question because most sourcing agents are good with only a few countries.

One of the things you need to beware of with sourcing agents is that many of them want you to believe they are not sourcing agents, but that they themselves own the factory. This is an incredibly common lie and it is common because so many companies fall for it, usually to their detriment. The sourcing agent will talk about “our factories in China or in Vietnam” as though they own them even though they merely work with them. This difference really matters and I will use IP protection as an easy example of why it does.

We are big fans of using NNN agreements with overseas factories). If you don’t know the identity of the factory manufacturing your goods, an NNN agreement with them is out of the question because you can’t enter into a contract with an unknown company.

The arrangement you have with your sourcing agent will determine the agreements you need, and with whom. In an ideal world, if you are dealing with factories directly, you would want NNN agreements with the factories with which you have initial talks, development agreements with the factories that develop products for you, and OEM agreements (a/k/a contract manufacturing agreements) with the factories that actually manufacture products for you. In this situation, the agreement with the sourcing agent would be fairly simple because it isn’t doing very much – it will basically be an NNN agreement with some additional provisions to cover the sourcing agent’s finder’s fee. You don’t want the sourcing agreement to be the only agreement in place, because it offers so little protection.