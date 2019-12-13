

Because of this blog, our China lawyers get a fairly steady stream of China law questions from readers, mostly via emails but occasionally via blog comments or phone calls as well. If we were to conduct research on all the questions we get asked and then comprehensively answer them, we would become overwhelmed. So we usually provide a quick general answer and, when it is easy to do so, a link or two to a blog post that provides some additional guidance. We figure we might as well post some of these on here as well, which we generally do on Fridays, like today.

Towards the end of every year our China lawyers get questions related to the upcoming year, but never more so than this month. It should go without saying that there have been a lot of changes in and with China in 2019 and so it makes sense that people want to know what changes we expect for 2020 and how we see the 2019 changes impacting 2020.

With all that has happened in 2019, it would take far too much space to cover their impacts on 2020 so for a full run-down you will need to read the rest of this blog. Here I am going to simply highlight the big two: China’s New Corporate Social Credit System (a/k/a China’s New Company Tracking System) and China’s New Cybersecurity Laws. These two things are most likely to have the most impact on foreign companies in 2020. To me, the strongest proof of this is the number of companies that have requested our law firm audit their companies on these two things to better prepare them for 2020.

Check out China’s New Company Tracking System: Comply, Comply, Comply for how China’s company tracking system will impact foreign businesses in 2020 and check out How China’s New CyberSecurity Laws Can (Will?) Destroy Your Business for the impact of China’s cybersecurity laws.