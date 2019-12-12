One of our oldest and most cherished traditions is to write about China scams at the end of every year. We do this because history shows this is the biggest month for them. It would seem that the scammers increase their activities at the end of the year, hoping to be less noticed/less examined due to the usual end of the season rush. I was reminded of this tradition after reading my emails this morning and getting hit with what look like a couple new fraud matters. I do have to give the scammers credit in that the diversity and ingenuity and number of scams is way up as well.

We are seeing the following old scams in quantity this year:

1. “The come to China to celebrate our deal scam” In this scam an alleged Chinese company emails a foreign company to express a desire to buy a few million dollars of the foreign company’s product or service. The terms of the deal are quickly (too quickly!) resolved and the Chinese company suggests the foreign company come to China to sign the contract and celebrate the great cooperation and friendship the two parties have established. The foreigner(s) gets to China (usually some really out of the way city in China) and is “treated” to a super expensive meal at which the contract will be signed. After much food and drink the foreign company is then told that Chinese custom requires the foreigner pay for the dinner and buy the Chinese CEO an expensive gift and pay the notarization fee for the contract. The foreigner is then taken to purchase a nice piece of jade and requested to pay a couple of thousand dollars for the dinner and another $3,000 to $8,000 for the notarization fee. Oftentimes the foreigner just gives the Chinese company people cash to go buy the CEO gift on the foreign company’s behalf.

It isn’t until weeks later that the foreigner learns there is no deal and (most of the time) there is no Chinese company either. The big lure of this scam is that nobody wants to fly all the way to China, have a great meal at someone else’s expense, and then be too cheap to spend another $10,000 or so to seal the multi-million dollar deal.

Our China lawyers constantly get emails from people asking if “their” deal looks real. Our answer is always the same: We do not know unless and until we do some basic research, but before getting on a plane, it is imperative that at least some due diligence is done on the China company AND if the company shows up as real, you should contact them to make sure they are really the ones with whom you are dealing. Sometimes just one email to the company that is purportedly behind the deal is enough to determine that a scam is being perpetrated.

2. “The new bank account to pay us scam.” This is the scam on which we so often focus and that is because far too many smart companies fall for it. This scam is usually employed against a foreign company that has been making purchases from a Chinese company for an extended period. The foreign company has been making its payments pursuant to purchase orders that specify the company bank account to which payment should be made. Suddenly, the “Chinese company” (note the quote marks here) sends an email to the foreign company requesting funds for outstanding POs be made to a new bank account. Often, the name on the bank account is not the same as the name of the Chinese company. Often, the bank account is in a different city or even in a different country. Often the new bank account is in Hong Kong.