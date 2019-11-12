In China Factories Are Exporting Lower Prices Around the World, Bloomberg News wrote this week about something our internmational manufacturing lawyers have been seeing: Desperate Chinese factories are lowering their prices. Are all Chinese factories desperate? Absolutely not. Are all Chinese factories lowering their prices? Near as we can tell, a great many are, especially for their best customers.

But you must be very careful in negotiating lower prices from your Chinese factory because just asking for lower prices could cause your company some very serious blowback. The first thing you should know is that Chinese factories are sick and tired of losing so many of their customers and they are very wary of anyone who they believe may leave them for another factory in another country.

China’s factories just suffered their third straight month of declining production and nearly all legitimate economists see this decline continuing. More importantly, nearly all Chinese factory owners see the same thing. This is important because if you tell your Chinese factor that you “need” a price reduction, it will think you will leave if it does not give you the full amount you request and this can be dangerous. If you tell your Chinese factory that if it does not lower its prices by 10 percent or you will go elsewhere and your factory cannot lower its prices you just put your company at major risk. In The Single Best Way To Avoid Being Taken Hostage In China, we wrote of how Chinese companies often take hostages to try to collect on alleged debts or to protest employee layoffs or the closing of a China facility:

As the [Associated Press] article states, “it is not rare in China for managers to be held by workers demanding back pay or other benefits, often from their Chinese owners, though occasionally also involving foreign bosses.”

My law firm’s advice every single time to our clients who are laying off workers in China or closing a facility in China or allegedly owing money in China is to stay outside China for all negotiations. One only needs to be a regular reader of our blog to know that we took this position long ago and have never waffled:]

If you are in a debt dispute with a Chinese company, the best thing to do is not go to China at all.

If you must go to China, think about using a bodyguard or two and think very carefully about where you stay and where you go. Most importantly, be very careful with whom you meet.

Consider preemptively suing the alleged creditor somewhere so that you can very plausibly claim that you have been seized not because you owe a debt, but out of retaliation for having sued someone. If you are going to sue, carry proof of your lawsuit with you at all times while you are in China.

You are probably wondering why I am writing about debt collection and hostages when the theme of this post is reducing your China factory pricing. The reason is simple: when Chinese companies believe you will be leaving them/leaving China, alleged creditors come out of the woodwork. The tax authorities will come up with taxes that you owe. Your factory will explain why you owe it way more than you thought you did. Your factory’s sub-suppliers may send you bills for components you never ordered and never knew you were responsible for paying. You will get a bill for the molds and the tooling and the design work your factory did years ago and you thought (rightfully so until now) was included in your product pricing. These sorts of things do not always happen, but they happen often enough that you need to be prepared for them. The first rule is that you should have this discussion with your factory from your own country, not at a face-to-face meeting in the corrupt Chinese town where your factory wields its power.

If the “bad things” described above happen and none of your personnel are held hostage, can you not just “walk away” in the middle of the night never to return to China? That is possible, but that comes with risks and it seldom will make sense unless you absolutely certain neither your company nor anyone who can be relatively easily identified with your company will ever again do business with China or find itself in China. As someone who has many times been in an airplane that had to land somewhere other than its intended destination (I once spent four unplanned January days in Magadan, Russia, when the city had essentially no fuel for heat) you also will need to be completely certain that neither you nor any of your personnel will ever involuntary find yourself in Mainland China (or Hong Kong or Macau?).

if you are going to try to negotiate lower prices from your China factory, you need to have a Plan B setting out what to do if your relationship with your China supplier ends that day. These days, about 10 percent of the time when one of our clients goes to its China supplier to negotiate a lower price the supplier flat out says something like “we are done manufacturing for you. We don’t need you anymore. We are selling our own products direct now.” That ten percent figure is even higher for any foreign company whose products are being shipped to the United States because so many Chinese companies have come to believe those companies will soon be leaving China entirely — and they are right. Oh, and its “own” product that it will be selling (or has been selling already for months) could very well be a clone of your product.

What then should you do to plan in advance for something as simple as asking your Chinese factory for a price reduction? First, make sure nobody from your company is in China when you make the pricing request. Second, make sure that you have secured your molds/tooling and all product for which you have already paid before you do anything that might tip off your China supplier regarding the possibility that you may start manufacturing elsewhere. Third, line up new suppliers (preferably outside China) that can start producing quickly.

Over the years our China manufacturing lawyers have repeatedly seen the following: