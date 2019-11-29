China lawyers
Because of this blog, our China lawyers get a fairly steady stream of China law questions from readers, mostly via emails but occasionally via blog comments or phone calls as well. If we were to conduct research on all the questions we get asked and then comprehensively answer them, we would become overwhelmed. So we usually provide a quick general answer and, when it is easy to do so, a link or two to a blog post that provides some additional guidance. We figure we might as well post some of these on here as well, which we generally do on Fridays, like today.

One of the more common questions our international corporate lawyers often get is whether it makes sense to form a Hong Kong company before going into some other country, such as Mainland China, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, etc. Actually, this oftentimes is not in the form of a question; it’s in the form of a statement, such as, “we plan to do XYZ in Vietnam and we will be forming a Hong Kong company to do so.”

Does it make sense to form a Hong Kong company before going into some other country, usually in Asia? The quick answer is that it sometimes does and sometimes does not. And when it does not make sense to do so, you absolutely do not want to do so because doing so will cost you money initially and over time. I hate to say this, but the extra money to form an extra company is why so many advisors are so quick to recommend it; forming an additional company gets them more money.

Generally, the main reason to set up a separate entity in a place like Hong Kong is to save on/defer taxes. But doing this correctly is expensive and therefore it does not usually make sense to do so unless there are real savings to be had. Oftentimes when people ask about a Hong Kong company there are literally no tax considerations at play and in those instances, having a Hong Kong company rarely makes sense.

With all of Hong Kong’s problems of late, our international corporate lawyers are now nearly always getting an additional question, that goes somewhat like this? Should I form a Hong Kong company or would I be better off forming a Singapore [or a Guernsey or a Jersey or a British Virgin Island or Cayman Island, etc.] company? Again, the answer is “it depends.”

As for Singapore versus Hong Kong, the following are the issues of the day:

Hong Kong
PROS CONS

Easy setup

Relatively cheap

Difficult to get a bank account

Political risk

 

 

Singapore
PROS CONS

Politically stable

Easy setup

Needs a local director

Relatively expensive

 

 

