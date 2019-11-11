Hong Kong Lawyer
Reuters Photo

This coming Friday, November 15, our law firm will be hosting a CLE seminar in Seattle, titled Investment in China and Hong Kong’s Legal Role. The seminar will be sponsored by the International Practice Section of the Washington State Bar Association.

The seminar will be led by Claudio de Bedin, founder of de Bedin & Lee, a law firm with offices in Hong Kong, Chongqing and Milan. Mr. de Bedin has extensive experience in commercial and corporate law in both Hong Kong and Mainland China, with a focus on the representation of Italian companies, allowing him to bring a unique perspective to us here in Seattle. Though a number of our lawyers have worked with Mr. de Bedin and know him well (this is especially true of Fred Rocafort of our firm who spent many years practicing law in Hong Kong). I don’t believe any of us know what position Mr. de Bedin will take regarding Hong Kong’s future or its future role vis à vis Mainland China

With all that transpired just this past weekend in Hong Kong (see below for just a portion of it), Mr. de Bedin’s talk could not be more timely or important.

For a taste of what to expect, check out this video by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council featuring Mr. de Bedin.

Please join us at the seminar. The official WSBA announcement can be found here.

Photo of Dan Harris Dan Harris

Dan is a founder of Harris Bricken, an international law firm with lawyers in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, China and Spain.

He primarily represents companies doing business in emerging market countries, having spent years building and maintaining a global, professional network.  His work has been as varied as securing the release of two improperly held helicopters in Papua New Guinea, setting up a legal framework to move slag from Canada to Poland’s interior, overseeing hundreds of litigation and arbitration matters in Korea, helping someone avoid terrorism charges in Japan, and seizing fish product in China to collect on a debt.

He was named as one of only three Washington State Amazing Lawyers in International Law, is AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory (its highest rating), is rated 10.0 by AVVO.com (also its highest rating), and is a recognized SuperLawyer.

Dan is a frequent writer and public speaker on doing business in Asia and constantly travels between the United States and Asia. He most commonly speaks on China law issues and is the lead writer of the award winning China Law Blog. Forbes Magazine, Fortune Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Investors Business Daily, Business Week, The National Law Journal, The Washington Post, The ABA Journal, The Economist, Newsweek, NPR, The New York Times and Inside Counsel have all interviewed Dan regarding various aspects of his international law practice.

Dan is licensed in Washington, Illinois, and Alaska.

In tandem with the international law team at his firm, Dan focuses on setting up/registering companies overseas (via WFOEs, Rep Offices or Joint Ventures), drafting international contracts (NDAs, OEM Agreements, licensing, distribution, etc.), protecting IP (trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights and patents), and overseeing M&A transactions.

Read more about Dan Harris
