The seemingly endless U.S.-China trade war keeps slogging along. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has already imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese imports on three previous lists (List 1 = $34 billion starting from July 2018, List 2 = $16 billion from August 2018, List 3 = $200 billion from September 2018) and in August 2019, President Trump ordered all remaining Chinese imports (about $300 billion) also be hit with tariffs.  On September 1, 2019, 15% tariffs were imposed on the first part of List 4A products and additional tariffs have been proposed for the remaining List 4B products effective December 15, 2019, but these tariffs may be delayed or cancelled depending on negotiations between the U.S. and China.

The products on the first two lists consisted primarily of products that were inputs, parts, and components used to manufacture finished products. The products on the third and fourth lists covered primarily finished products (e.g., clothing, household products, car seats/ baby products, sporting equipment, electronics).

The latest development in the Section 301 China tariff disputes is that USTR has officially announced the opening of an exclusion request process for those Chinese products that had a tariff rate of 15% imposed effective from September 1, 2019 (i.e., the List 4A tariffs). Your opportunity to submit List 4 product exclusion requests began on October 31, 2019 and will remain open through January 31, 2020. All exclusion requests must be submitted through USTR’s web portal. Any granted exclusions will be valid for one year from the date the exclusion grant is published in the Federal Register. The List 4A product exclusion request is similar to that used for the prior three lists of tariffed Chinese products.

Exclusion requests are to cover only a single product, and must include the following information:

  • The 10 digit subheading of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTSUS) applicable to the particular product requested for exclusion.
  • Product name and detailed description, including the physical characteristics (e.g., dimensions, material composition, or other characteristics) of the product that distinguish it from other products within the covered 8-digit subheading.
    • USTR will not consider requests that identify the product using criteria that cannot be made available to the public.
  • The product function, application, and principal use.
    • Requesters may submit attachments with publicly available information that help distinguish the products (e.g., CBP rulings, photos and specification sheets, and previous import documentation).
  • Whether the product is subject to an antidumping or countervailing duty order.

USTR also is asking the requesting parties to provide the following more detailed sales and financial information:

  • Identify their relationship to the product (e.g., importer, U.S. producer, purchaser, industry association, other).
  • The company’s gross revenue for 2018 and first half 2019.
  • Report the quantity and value of the company’s purchases of the product for 2017, 2018 and first half 2019, not only for the Chinese imports, but also from domestic and third-country suppliers.
  • For imports sold as final products, the percentage of the company’s 2018 total US gross sales that were accounted for by the Chinese products.
  • For imports used in the production of final products, companies will need to report the percentage of the total cost of the finished product that is accounted for by the imported Chinese input, and the percentage of the company’s 2018 total US gross sales that were accounted for by the final products.
  • Is your company a “small business” as defined by the Small Business Administration.

Exclusion requests also should address the following factors:

  • Whether the particular product is available only from China.  In addressing this factor, requesters should address specifically whether the particular product and/or a comparable product is available from sources in the United States and/or in third countries.
    • Requestors are asked to discuss any attempts to source the product from the United States or third countries.
  • Whether imposition of additional duties on the particular product would cause severe economic harm to the requester or other U.S. interests.
  • Whether the particular product is strategically important or related to “Made in China 2025” or other Chinese industrial programs.

Requesters may also provide any other information or data that they consider relevant to an evaluation of the request.

These last factors appear to be key considerations to whether an exclusion will be granted or not.  Products that are available from U.S. or third-country suppliers are more likely to be denied than products that can only be sourced from China.  Successful exclusion requests usually have a good story describing the harm to American economic or other interests that would be caused by the tariffs.

USTR has completed its review of exclusion requests for all of List 1 ($34 billion) and most of List 2 ($16 billion). The Wall Street Journal reported in early October that about 61 percent of the exclusion requests for these two lists had been denied, 31 percent had been granted, and the rest were still pending. In other words, requests to exclude products from tariffs have about a one in three chance of succeeding.

The deadline to submit exclusion requests for List 3 just closed September 30, 2019. Although USTR has only just started its review of List 3 exclusion requests, it has already granted a small number of exclusion requests for List 3 products.

If you want to avoid the next round of tariffs against your China products you need by January 30, 2020.

Print:
EmailTweetLikeLinkedIn
Photo of Dan Harris Dan Harris

Dan is a founder of Harris Bricken, an international law firm with lawyers in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, China and Spain.

He primarily represents companies doing business in emerging market countries, having spent years building and maintaining a global, professional network.  His work has been as varied as securing the release of two improperly held helicopters in Papua New Guinea, setting up a legal framework to move slag from Canada to Poland’s interior, overseeing hundreds of litigation and arbitration matters in Korea, helping someone avoid terrorism charges in Japan, and seizing fish product in China to collect on a debt.

He was named as one of only three Washington State Amazing Lawyers in International Law, is AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory (its highest rating), is rated 10.0 by AVVO.com (also its highest rating), and is a recognized SuperLawyer.

Dan is a frequent writer and public speaker on doing business in Asia and constantly travels between the United States and Asia. He most commonly speaks on China law issues and is the lead writer of the award winning China Law Blog. Forbes Magazine, Fortune Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Investors Business Daily, Business Week, The National Law Journal, The Washington Post, The ABA Journal, The Economist, Newsweek, NPR, The New York Times and Inside Counsel have all interviewed Dan regarding various aspects of his international law practice.

Dan is licensed in Washington, Illinois, and Alaska.

In tandem with the international law team at his firm, Dan focuses on setting up/registering companies overseas (via WFOEs, Rep Offices or Joint Ventures), drafting international contracts (NDAs, OEM Agreements, licensing, distribution, etc.), protecting IP (trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights and patents), and overseeing M&A transactions.

Read more about Dan Harris Dan's Linkedin ProfileDan's Twitter ProfileDan's Facebook Profile
Related Posts