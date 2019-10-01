At least once a month someone will tell one of our China manufacturing lawyers that they don’t need a China-centric contract with their China-based manufacturer because their China-based manufacturer is owned by an American or a European company. To which we always say, “no it isn’t.”

How do we know this? Because no American or European or Australian company (or any other non-Chinese company) can own a Chinese factory directly. It is possible for an American or European or Australian company to own a Chinese company (a WFOE maybe or a China Joint Venture) that in turns owns a Chinese factory, but the odds of this are really slim. I don’t believe any of our China lawyers have ever encountered a foreign company that owns a Chinese company that owns a Chinese factory that does contract manufacturing for third party companies. Something like this is possible, but it is extremely rare.

So what does it mean when a foreign company claims to own the Chinese factory from which it is trying to get you to place your orders? This pretty much can mean one of the following two things:

1. The foreign company that claims to own a Chinese factory is flat out lying. It is amazing how often our China manufacturing attorneys see this and when I say “see this” I mean the foreign company puts in writing “that your products will be made by factories we own in China.” If you see this, you probably should run away. Or maybe you stay and if you ever have a problem you see the foreign company for misrepresentation. Our international litigators have done that and gotten some pretty large settlements.

2. The foreign company is fudging the truth. A lot. This occurs when the foreign company speaks of having your products made by “our factories” in China. If you push them on what they mean by “our factories,” they will usually state that these are factories with which they have worked for many years and know well and trust.

Why though does any of this matter? As someone whose law firm has been involved in many lawsuits on this one issue, let me tell you that it matters a lot. It matters because companies that believe they are buying their products from an American or European or Australian company (hereafter referred to as the are generally going to be willing to pay more for the “safety” that comes from doing business with an American/European/Australian company and they also are likely to be much less careful about the contract they sign and about protecting their IP.

What instead ends up happening is that the foreign company enters into a contract with an American/European/Australian company with no legal connection with the Chinese manufacturer making their products. The buyer has no contract with its Chinese manufacturer mandating that Chinese manufacturer deliver quality products on time and at a certain price and no contract with its Chinese manufacturer prohibiting the Chinese manufacturer from using its IP or from selling your product to your customers.

Almost invariably, if you give this sort of tripartite relationship 6-12 months, you will have problems that are extremely difficult or even impossible to solve.

In China Sourcing: Does Your Sales Contact Really Work At The Factory? Renaud Anjoran wrote of the importance of making sure you know who actually owns the factory in which you will be having your products made. In his post Renaud focuses on another very common type of situation where the foreign buyer ends up not knowing who the owner of its manufacturer actually is and ends up dealing with a non-owner. Per Renaud (and also what our China manufacturing lawyers have so often seen), the following is common: