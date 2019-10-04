Doing Business in China
On Tuesday, October 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fluno Center in Madison, Wisconsin, the Madison International Trade Association will be putting on an event focused on “setting up a successful business in China.” The event is entitled Top Tips & Tactics for Setting up a Successful Business in China and you can find out more about it here.
I like how it describes doing business in China: “Establishing business in China, whether for import, export or production is incredibly complex. No other market holds as much potential or risk.”

This event is intended for those “looking for best practices on expanding your business in China” or who “want to be inspired by successful turn-around stories from professionals who have overcome the challenges China poses and later found success.”  It’s goal is to “guide you on how to develop a market entry and expansion strategy that will set you up for success: and it is intended for “CEO’s/Presidents, Owners, Chief Legal Officers, Business Development Executives, VP and Directors of Sales.”

I will be one of the two speakers. Tom Hack, an international marketing consultent for Wisconsin Ginseng will also be speaking.

Though I have spoken countless times on how to go into China, this will be my first such speech since China has done the following:
  1. Instituted a company tracking system that applies to foreign companies. See China’s New Company Tracking System: Comply, Comply, Comply.
  2. Announced a draconiana cybersecurity program that essentially gives the Chinese government access to foreign company servers and data. See China’s New Cybersecurity Program: NO Place to Hide.
  3. Started cracking down on foreign companies and individuals in ways not seen for the last 30 years and created all sorts of new risks for foreign companies in China. See The Top 14 China Wild Cards/Future Risks.
My old speech on the choices between a WFOE or a Joint Venture will not cut it and I will not give it.
Instead, my speech will consist of my proposing one overarching and surprising and controversial tip. Join us in Madison if you want to hear what that is. I hope to see you there.
Print:
EmailTweetLikeLinkedIn
Photo of Dan Harris Dan Harris

Dan is a founder of Harris Bricken, an international law firm with lawyers in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, China and Spain.

He primarily represents companies doing business in emerging market countries, having spent years building and maintaining a global, professional network.  His work has been as varied as securing the release of two improperly held helicopters in Papua New Guinea, setting up a legal framework to move slag from Canada to Poland’s interior, overseeing hundreds of litigation and arbitration matters in Korea, helping someone avoid terrorism charges in Japan, and seizing fish product in China to collect on a debt.

He was named as one of only three Washington State Amazing Lawyers in International Law, is AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory (its highest rating), is rated 10.0 by AVVO.com (also its highest rating), and is a recognized SuperLawyer.

Dan is a frequent writer and public speaker on doing business in Asia and constantly travels between the United States and Asia. He most commonly speaks on China law issues and is the lead writer of the award winning China Law Blog. Forbes Magazine, Fortune Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Investors Business Daily, Business Week, The National Law Journal, The Washington Post, The ABA Journal, The Economist, Newsweek, NPR, The New York Times and Inside Counsel have all interviewed Dan regarding various aspects of his international law practice.

Dan is licensed in Washington, Illinois, and Alaska.

In tandem with the international law team at his firm, Dan focuses on setting up/registering companies overseas (via WFOEs, Rep Offices or Joint Ventures), drafting international contracts (NDAs, OEM Agreements, licensing, distribution, etc.), protecting IP (trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights and patents), and overseeing M&A transactions.

Read more about Dan Harris Dan's Linkedin ProfileDan's Twitter ProfileDan's Facebook Profile
Related Posts