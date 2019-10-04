On Tuesday, October 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fluno Center in Madison, Wisconsin, the Madison International Trade Association will be putting on an event focused on “setting up a successful business in China.” The event is entitled Top Tips & Tactics for Setting up a Successful Business in China and you can find out more about it here. I like how it describes doing business in China: “Establishing business in China, whether for import, export or production is incredibly complex. No other market holds as much potential or risk.”

This event is intended for those “looking for best practices on expanding your business in China” or who “want to be inspired by successful turn-around stories from professionals who have overcome the challenges China poses and later found success.” It’s goal is to “guide you on how to develop a market entry and expansion strategy that will set you up for success: and it is intended for “CEO’s/Presidents, Owners, Chief Legal Officers, Business Development Executives, VP and Directors of Sales.” I will be one of the two speakers. Tom Hack, an international marketing consultent for Wisconsin Ginseng will also be speaking.

Though I have spoken countless times on how to go into China, this will be my first such speech since China has done the following:

Instituted a company tracking system that applies to foreign companies. See China’s New Company Tracking System: Comply, Comply, Comply. Announced a draconiana cybersecurity program that essentially gives the Chinese government access to foreign company servers and data. See China’s New Cybersecurity Program: NO Place to Hide. Started cracking down on foreign companies and individuals in ways not seen for the last 30 years and created all sorts of new risks for foreign companies in China. See The Top 14 China Wild Cards/Future Risks.

My old speech on the choices between a WFOE or a Joint Venture will not cut it and I will not give it.

Instead, my speech will consist of my proposing one overarching and surprising and controversial tip. Join us in Madison if you want to hear what that is. I hope to see you there.