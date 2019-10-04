China lawyers
Because of this blog, our China lawyers get a fairly steady stream of China law questions from readers, mostly via emails but occasionally via blog comments or phone calls as well. If we were to conduct research on all the questions we get asked and then comprehensively answer them, we would become overwhelmed. So we usually provide a quick general answer and, when it is easy to do so, a link or two to a blog post that provides some additional guidance. We figure we might as well post some of these on here as well, which we generally do on Fridays, like today.

Earlier this week, In China’s New Cybersecurity Program: NO Place to Hide, we wrote about how China would soon be rolling out a new cybersecurity regime which would effectively give the Chinese government to pretty much all of your company’s data. This post followed on the heels of our post on China’s new company tracking system, entitled,  China’s New Company Tracking System: Comply, Comply, Comply. These two posts have led to our China data privacy lawyers receiving a whole hosts of questions from readers, clients and the media, mostly focusing on whether things will necessarily become “that bad in China” to requests for additional legal background, to asking whether it makes sense for foreign companies to do business at all in China anymore.

The quick answers are that things will probably be “that bad” for data protection in China, yet it will still make sense for most foreign companies to continue doing business in China and on Sunday we will be coming out with a new post further explaining the new laws. in other words, you be sure to stay tuned.

Print:
EmailTweetLikeLinkedIn
Photo of Dan Harris Dan Harris

Dan is a founder of Harris Bricken, an international law firm with lawyers in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, China and Spain.

He primarily represents companies doing business in emerging market countries, having spent years building and maintaining a global, professional network.  His work has been as varied as securing the release of two improperly held helicopters in Papua New Guinea, setting up a legal framework to move slag from Canada to Poland’s interior, overseeing hundreds of litigation and arbitration matters in Korea, helping someone avoid terrorism charges in Japan, and seizing fish product in China to collect on a debt.

He was named as one of only three Washington State Amazing Lawyers in International Law, is AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory (its highest rating), is rated 10.0 by AVVO.com (also its highest rating), and is a recognized SuperLawyer.

Dan is a frequent writer and public speaker on doing business in Asia and constantly travels between the United States and Asia. He most commonly speaks on China law issues and is the lead writer of the award winning China Law Blog. Forbes Magazine, Fortune Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Investors Business Daily, Business Week, The National Law Journal, The Washington Post, The ABA Journal, The Economist, Newsweek, NPR, The New York Times and Inside Counsel have all interviewed Dan regarding various aspects of his international law practice.

Dan is licensed in Washington, Illinois, and Alaska.

In tandem with the international law team at his firm, Dan focuses on setting up/registering companies overseas (via WFOEs, Rep Offices or Joint Ventures), drafting international contracts (NDAs, OEM Agreements, licensing, distribution, etc.), protecting IP (trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights and patents), and overseeing M&A transactions.

Read more about Dan Harris Dan's Linkedin ProfileDan's Twitter ProfileDan's Facebook Profile
Related Posts