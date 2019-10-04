

Earlier this week, In China’s New Cybersecurity Program: NO Place to Hide, we wrote about how China would soon be rolling out a new cybersecurity regime which would effectively give the Chinese government to pretty much all of your company’s data. This post followed on the heels of our post on China’s new company tracking system, entitled, China’s New Company Tracking System: Comply, Comply, Comply. These two posts have led to our China data privacy lawyers receiving a whole hosts of questions from readers, clients and the media, mostly focusing on whether things will necessarily become “that bad in China” to requests for additional legal background, to asking whether it makes sense for foreign companies to do business at all in China anymore.

The quick answers are that things will probably be “that bad” for data protection in China, yet it will still make sense for most foreign companies to continue doing business in China and on Sunday we will be coming out with a new post further explaining the new laws. in other words, you be sure to stay tuned.