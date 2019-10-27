As we have been writing of late, IP theft is on the rise in China. In Tariffs Against China Increase China IP Problems, we explained why this is the case:

I first wrote about the increase in China IP risks back in August, 2018, in China Trademark Theft. It’s Baaaaaack in a Big Way. Back then I attributed it mostly to China factories “hurting”:

Many (most) Chinese factories are hurting and they desperately want to improve their profit margins. What better way to do so than to sell a product under a prestigious or well-known American brand name — or even just any American brand name? See Your China Factory as Your Toughest Competitor.

I now attribute the increase in China IP thefts/problems to the trade war. Many Chinese companies are hurting and that explains the increase in IP theft, but of course many are hurting because of the trade war. But even beyond that, Chinese companies view foreign companies — especially US and Canadian companies — as looking to leave China, and that is because so many US and Canadian (and many European companies too) are indeed looking to leave China, or at least reduce their footprint there.

In response to so many foreign companies having one foot out the China door, many Chinese companies no longer consider their relationships with foreign companies as long-term. When a Chinese company does not believe its relationship with its foreign company counterpart will be a long term one, its incentives for stealing the foreign company’s IP greatly increases. It does not make economic sense to steal IP worth a million dollars from a company from which you can make $500,000 in yearly profits over the next ten years, but it does make economic sense to steal IP worth a million dollars from a company you believe will be jettisoning you within the next year.

We concluded that post by promising in “subsequent posts . . . [to] lay out what exactly foreign companies should do to protect their IP. Consider this part one of our posts setting out exactly what foreign companies should do (and not do) to protect their IP in China.

I lead this post off with the following amalgamation of a bunch of emails our China IP lawyers received in just the past week.

My name is __________ and I am reaching out to you because I was told you might be able to assist with a situation that just happened to me. Any advice and recommendation regarding this matter will be much appreciated.

In April I chose a product I wanted to have made in China to sell on Amazon. I reached out to a Chinese manufacturer and I got a sample back. I did not like the product as it was so I developed a few changes that could be done to it to make it better. I realized that at least one of my ideas/changes could be patented so I reached out to a patent lawyer in the United States and I now have a patent pending.

After I filed for my patent I reached back out to the same manufacturer in China and got them to sign the attached NDA. I then gave them my product information and the design for the mold. They told me the mold would be ready in early August but ever since then they just kept telling me that they needed more time. Yesterday, however, they told me that they need a little more time to complete my mold, but in the meantime they wanted to show me their new product. To my surprise the picture of “their” prototype product they sent me has the exact same new features and functions I requested for my mold and my product.

They are now claiming that they started developing the same product with the same features that I requested back in April and that some of their clients placed orders for their product last month with deliveries starting this upcoming week. The only difference between my product and “their” product is the color.

How can they do this after signing the NDA and when I have the patent? Can you help me and what will you charge?

The below is the amalgamated responses from our China intellectual property lawyers:

Thanks for writing. There is not much you/we can do here because the NDA you had this Chinese manufacturer signed is worthless in China. See this: China NNN ≠ Foreign NDA. You might have a trade secrets case in against the manufacturer in a Chinese court but those are usually very difficult cases to prove and win on and that means pursuing such an action will almost certainly be difficult and expensive. We rarely recommend pursuing such cases, but we would be happy to analyze your case to determine whether it might make sense for you to move forward with such a claim. That would involve our gathering up a lot more facts and then working with you in weighing the costs versus the benefits of moving forward with such a claim. Trade secrets cases are virtually always very fact intensive and that is one of the reasons why they are so expensive.

U.S. patents will protect your product in the United States, but even with a patent the odds are not good that U.S. customs will discover and seize the infringing products and getting products taken off online marketplaces for alleged patent infringement is also not very likely. I urge you to read China and Worldwide: Trademarks Good, Patents Bad where we discuss why patents for companies like yours are not as valuable as so many believe. Also, your U.S. patent is not going to help you in most other countries in which your product will be sold.

If I were you I would consider moving forward with getting your product made elsewhere as quickly as I could and we can help you with that too and making sure that you avoid a repeat of this IP theft in the next country you go to for manufacturing your product. Moving Your Manufacturing Out of China: The Initial Decisions. If you will be looking to move your manufacturing elsewhere, the first thing we will need to look at is whether you can claim ownership in the mold that they claim to have been working on making for you and whether it will even make economic sense to do so. Do you have any agreement with them regarding the mold? Maybe something like what we describe here?

Please let me know how you wish to proceed.

Your takeaways from the above should be as follows:

Non Disclosure Agreements in China.

It is understandable why so many Western entrepreneurs believe an NDA Agreement will protect them in China; they are simply used to pulling one out for signing just about everywhere in Western world. What you must realize though is that the Chinese legal system is very different from those in the United States, the EU, Australia, Canada and Latin America (and many other places as well) and you just cannot assume that the procedures/standards/analysis/laws that apply in the West will apply equally in China, especially because they rarely do and they certainly do not when it comes to non-disclosure agreements. It is nearly pointless to use a Western-style NDA with Chinese companies and oftentimes using such an NDA is worse than having no contract at all. See Why Your NDA is WORSE Than Nothing for China.

But why?

For oh so many reasons, but most critically for the following two:

1. NDAs normally require the party receiving the confidential information maintain the confidentiality of the trade secrets it receives. This is NOT What You Need for China.

NDA agreements focus on protecting trade secrets. For a trade secret to be protectable property, the information must remain a secret. For this reason, NDA agreements are geared to preventing disclosure of a trade secret to the public. NDAs focus on preventing secret information from being revealed to the public. Since Western companies generally focus on maintaining their domestic intellectual property portfolio, they have a natural tendency to believe they can rely on a single NDA agreement, written in English, subject to the laws of their home country and exclusively enforceable there. But for the following two reasons, this kind of NDA is of no value in China.

First, the fundamental issue in China is not protection from disclosure to the general public. The Chinese company that steals your idea does not do so to reveal it to the general public. It steals your idea to use for its own benefit. This means that your contract with Chinese companies must make clear that whether the information you provide is a secret or not, the Chinese company agrees not to use the information in competition with you. Your primary risk is NOT your Chinese counterparty revealing your confidential information to the public and thereby violating its non-disclosure risks. Your primary risk is your Chinese counterparty using the information you give it to create a similar product or service and then using that similar product or service to COMPETE against you.

The protection you need therefore is not merely protection of confidential information but also, prevention of usage of your confidential information by the Chinese manufacturer to build their own version of your product for sale or to allow an unauthorized third party to do it. Now that you know what is really required for China, you can see why Western-style NDA agreements are far removed from what is needed to protect your IP from China.

2. NDA Agreements are Not Enforceable in China.

The second fundamental problem with typical NDA agreements is that they are not enforceable in China. Chinese law allows for protecting trade secrets and for contracts that provide NNN protections. But if such a contract is going to be effective in China it should be written in Chinese, governed by Chinese law, and exclusively enforceable in a Chinese court. See China NNN Agreements: Do Them Correctly or Walk Away. What you need is something that clearly prevents your Chinese counterparty from using any information you give it (whether it be a trade secret or not), to compete against you. And that something must also be crafted in such a way as to dovetail both with the reality on the ground in China and the reality of China’s courts. What you really need instead of an NDA is an NNN Agreement that works for China and that typically requires — among other things — the following:

Include all necessary parties Make Chinese law the governing law. Make Chinese the official language. Do not choose two official languages. See Dual Language China Contracts: Don’t Get Fooled! Choose China courts as your jurisdiction (usually). Do not choose arbitration (usually). Choose the right Chinese court as your venue. Protect against subcontractors and related parties. Include a contract damages provision. Make sure your contract damages amounts are in line with what Chinese courts will accept.

More specifically, it should provide for all of the below.

NNN Agreements for China