Our law firm’s lead China employment lawyer, Grace Yang, will be leading a 90 minute webinar on what HR departments need to know about China employment law. China is getting a lot tougher on how foreign companies (especially American companies) in China treat their employees and staying in compliance has never been more important. See China’s New Company Tracking System: Comply, Comply, Comply .

More than a decade ago, we wrote on what was then China’s new employment law regulations: China’s Brand New Labor Law Regulations. It’s All Here. A client got angry with me for even writing about this because he was certain these new regulations would never be enforced and he thought our post would “scare” foreign companies into complying with the new laws and in doing so, further damage their ability to compete against their China company peers. Nobody still believes China does not enforce its employment laws against foreign companies.

In the early days of China’s employment laws, we divided the work among our team of China lawyers, with nobody a true China employment law specialist. But as China began stepping up its employment law enforcement and as so many of China’s employment rules became so localized, it became clear we would need a lawyer to focus on China employment law. Grace Yang is that lawyer for us. Grace has law degrees from leading law schools in China and the United States and last year she has written a well-received book on China employment law: The China Employment Law Guide: What You Need to Know to Protect Your Company. If you are doing HR in China and you want English language help, you really should buy the book!

Our China employment law team mostly works on the following these days:

Helping foreign companies in China avoid employment law problems. We do this mostly by performing employer audits and then remedying the mistakes we find. See China Employer Audits: The FAQs. Helping foreign companies with a specific and urgent employee problems. These problems range from fending off a lawsuit or a government regulator to figuring out what to do with employees that will be brought on via a merger deal or will be terminated due to an office or company shut-down. See China Employment Law Trends Helping expats negotiate enforceable contracts with their China employer. See China Expat Employment Contracts: The 101

Now about this upcoming China employment law webinar. It’s called China Employment Law: What HR Needs to Know and it’s going to be on Tuesday, October 22 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time and it has been approved for 1.5 general recertification credit hours toward PHR, SPHR, and GPHR recertification through the HR Certification Institute. It also will get you 1.5 PDCs for the SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP.

It will be geared towards “HR, in-house counsel, financial officers, and company presidents.” It is being put on by HR Webinar Company and they describe it as follows:

China’s employment laws are complicated and highly local. Foreign companies doing business in China face complex China labor and employment issues and questions every day – often without even realizing it. What works in the United States has very little in common with what works in China. Employment compliance has become one of the most important issues foreign companies face in China and it is the rare foreign company that gets it right. Employee disputes are becoming considerably more common and government enforcement is getting significantly more stringent. It virtually always costs less for your company to deal proactively with China employment law issues than to wait to address them only after they devolve into a dispute. It is therefore imperative that you understand the framework of China employment law and steps you can take to mitigate risk.

If you have China employees, you really do not want to miss this webinar!