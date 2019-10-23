Complying with Chinese laws is the sine qua non for avoiding trouble in China. See China’s New Company Tracking System: Comply, Comply, Comply. Foreign companies that realize this have, among other things, been striving too clean up their employment practices to prevent employee conflagrations that can in turn lead to problems with the Chinese government.

The other day, one of our China employment lawyers cc’ed me on an email sent to a potential client, setting out what we need to be able to give a cost estimate for a China employer audit. I give you that email as I believe it could prove very helpful to any foreign company in China concerned about complying with China’s complicated and localized employment laws. In particular, just the number of documents that foreign companies with employees should have illustrates how complicated it is just being an employer in China and how many avenues there are for things to go wrong.

Thanks for reaching out to us.

For us to get a better understanding of your China employment situation and to better estimate costings for a China Employer Audit, it would be great if we could first ask you a few questions as well as take a quick look at your existing China employment documents.