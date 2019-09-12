Somewhat paradoxically, increasing tension and tariffs between the United States and China seem only to drove more companies to want “to go into China.” See Why NOW Is a Good Time to Double Down on Doing Business in China. Most of these companies looking to go into China are companies that sell something to China — either goods or services — and are looking to go into China to “solidify” their relationship with their Chinese customers.
There are obviously risks to going into China these days, chief among them that you will essentially be putting your company in harm’s way if relations between the West and China deteriorate even further. And yet, if past performance is any guide to future performance (and we all know it is), companies in China have for the most part been exempted from these sorts of problems. By exempted, I mean that we are simply not hearing of China going after foreign companies in China that are in full compliance with China’s laws. For the increasing need to be sure you are in full compliance with China’s laws, check out the following (now!):
- China’s New Company Tracking System: Comply, Comply, Comply
- Want to Keep Your Business in China? Do These Things NOW
- How to Evaluate Your China Risks