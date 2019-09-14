This is the seventeenth episode in our ongoing Saturday series on eight+ things to read about China and a lot more. We constantly get emails from readers asking what to read on China and all sorts of things related and even barely related to China and this series is intended to constantly and consistently answer these questions.
Our plan is to list out eight (or so) articles we benefitted from reading and think you our readers would also benefit from reading, along with a very brief explanation as to why the particular article was included.
The articles will likely include many on China and on Asia and a few on international trade, international politics, Spain and Latin America, economics and really just anything else we believe might benefit our readers or even that we just want people to read. We do not plan to choose articles that push our or any other political agenda or any other agenda for that matter, but having said that, we are not objective and our views may creep through. Our goal though is to focus on articles that are important or helpful or — most importantly — that make you think. Our posting of an article will NOT mean we agree with all of it or even any of it. Most of the articles will be from the week preceding the post but we will also sometimes throw in older articles (classics if you will) as well.
Here we go, in absolutely no particular order.
1. China Lost the United States First. Foreign Policy. Because Beijing’s hostilities did start before the trade war and because it certainly does seem like 90+ percent of people who have dealt with China for the last decade are tired of making excuses for it.
2. As trade war deepens, a state-owned insurer in China helps soften the blow. Reuters. Because hardly anyone knows what Sinosure is until it comes for their first born child. Because Sinosure’s collection tactics are one of the few things I would describe as pure evil. See China Sinosure: What You NEED to Know.
3. When the Culture War Comes for the Kids. Atlantic. Because this is a very thoughtful and well-written piece. Because I love, love, love, this statement from it: “Our goal shouldn’t be to tell children what to think. The point is to teach them how to think so they can grow up to find their own answers.” I’ve always wanted my kids to be capable of thinking for themselves.
4. La fábrica de Europa: Turquía, Italia y Rumanía copan el 66% del empleo en confección. Modeas. Because it shows that European countries like Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Turkey, Italy, Portugal, Spain, France and even Germany, have robust clothing manufacturing industries. Because as our law firm’s clients continue moving their manufacturing out of China, our international manufacturing lawyers are excited to rediscover that there is a big and fascinating world out there and there is a lot more manufacturing going on outside China than many people realize. See How to Stop Manufacturing in China: Try Harder. See also Doing Business Outside China: It’s Thailand’s Time and The China-US Trade War and the Winner is….MEXICO.
5. Can We Survive Extreme Heat? Rolling Stone. Because global warming is real and because I am obsessed with figuring out how it will change things.
6. “He is Trying to Play a Very Difficult Game”: The Once and Future Imran Khan. Vanity Fair. Because Pakistan is on the precipice of entering the 21st century and falling into an endless pit of extremism. Because Pakistan matters.
7. Cathay Pacific swings axe in response to sharp drop in passenger numbers. South China Morning Post. Because the fact that hardly anyone is traveling to Hong Kong these days is just additional cold hard evidence that Hong Kong is sinking into irrelevance as an international financial and legal center. See Hong Kong for International Business: Stick a Fork in It.
8. China’s Economy Will Shrink. Trade War Has No End In Sight. Forbes. Because it’s true.
9. It now costs $350,000 a year to live a middle-class lifestyle in a big city—here’s a sad breakdown of why. CNBC. Because it highlights the growing urban-rural divide. Because my late night flight earlier this week from San Francisco was cancelled and I had to scramble for a hotel room and I ended up choosing a Residence Inn 6.5 miles from the airport because it was a deal at $465 a night. For a Residence Inn!
10. Sushi Dictionary. TripSavvy. Because if you know these terms you can eat at any sushi restaurant in the world without knowing even one word of the local language. Because there are very few things better in the world than sushi.
11. Are Chinese companies using Cambodia to evade US tariffs? South China Morning Post. Because of course they are. Because many of our clients are concerned about moving their manufacturing to places like Cambodia for fear that the large amounts of illegal transhipping will soon cause President Trump to slap China-like tariffs on those places. Because our international manufacturing lawyers typically tell them that Cambodia and Vietnam are the two countries at highest risk for this. See US-China Tariff Updates: What You Can (and Should NOT) do NOW and How To Get Rich From Your Competitor’s Illegal Transshipping: Moiety and the False Claims Act.
12. The World Expected a Chinese Tech Takeover. Alibaba Can’t Even Conquer Vietnam. Wall Street Journal. Because the prowess of China tech companies has been greatly exaggerated. Because the typical Chinese company is unbelievably ham-fisted when it comes to doing business outside China, but a select few of them are slowly but surely improving at this. See Chinese Companies Are Getting More Internationally Sophisticated. No, Really.
