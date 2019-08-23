

Because of this blog, our China lawyers get a fairly steady stream of China law questions from readers, mostly via emails but occasionally via blog comments or phone calls as well. If we were to conduct research on all the questions we get asked and then comprehensively answer them, we would become overwhelmed. So we usually provide a quick general answer and, when it is easy to do so, a link or two to a blog post that provides some additional guidance. We figure we might as well post some of these on here as well, which we generally do on Fridays, like today.

One of the questions our international manufacturing lawyers are constantly asked is where other than in China “should we make X product and can you give us the names of some factories that make X product in any of those countries.” Our answer to that question is usually as follows, we have seen some companies that make similar products go to X, Y and Z countries, but just because they are going to those countries does not necessarily mean that you should or even can. Truth is that the country and the factory you choose needs to be the one that makes your product at the price point and at the quality that makes sense for your business and there is usually no way to determine what country or what factory within any country that will be. Jeans are a great example as we are seeing many companies move their jeans production out of China. SeeJeans Sourcing Landscape Sees Major Changes as China Fade Continues, which describes what is happening with worldwide jeans production as follows:

Imports of the category from China dropped 10.44 percent in the six months through June to a value of $369.97 million. This brought China’s market share of the category–97 percent of which are denim jeans–down to 22.82 percent, a 5.11 percent decline for the year ended June 30.