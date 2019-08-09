China lawyers
Because of this blog, our China lawyers get a fairly steady stream of China law questions from readers, mostly via emails but occasionally via blog comments or phone calls as well. If we were to conduct research on all the questions we get asked and then comprehensively answer them, we would become overwhelmed. So we usually provide a quick general answer and, when it is easy to do so, a link or two to a blog post that provides some additional guidance. We figure we might as well post some of these on here as well, which we generally do on Fridays, like today.

Not surprisingly, the most common questions we are getting these days relate to the tariffs being put on products made in China and imported into the United States. The questions and our typical answers are usually some variant of the following:

1. How much will my tariffs be? Tell us about your products and we will tell you what the tariffs will be.

2. How long will my tariffs last Nobody knows, but we believe these tariffs will be in place a long, long, time. See When Will the US-China Trade War End? It’s the New Normal.

3. Is there anything I can do to get my products excluded from these tariffs? Yes, so long as the deadline for your particular products has not already passed. Our international trade lawyers handle these. See How to Succeed with your China Tariff Exclusion Request (or not).

4. If I cannot get my products excluded from these tariffs, what should I do? You should consider moving your production outside China, to a country without tariffs. See Moving Your Manufacturing Out of China: The Initial Decisions. You should try to negotiate lower prices from your existing Chinese manufacturers. Just yesterday, Bloomberg News wrote China Factory Prices Drop as Consumer Gains Hand. In Who Pays the Tariffs on China Imports? What YOU Can do NOW to Reduce Your China Prices we explain why your China factory’s costs have declined and in How to Lower your Product Costs we explain how you can negotiate lower prices from your China suppliers.

Any more questions?

What are you seeing out there?

 

Print:
EmailTweetLikeLinkedIn
Dan Harris

I am a founder of Harris Bricken, an international law firm with lawyers in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, China and Spain.

I mostly represent companies doing business in emerging market countries. It has taken me many years to build my network and it takes constant communication and travel to maintain it. My work has been as varied as securing the release of two improperly held helicopters in Papua New Guinea, setting up a legal framework to move slag from Canada to Poland’s interior, overseeing hundreds of litigation and arbitration matters in Korea, helping someone avoid terrorism charges in Japan, and seizing fish product in China to collect on a debt.

I was named as one of only three Washington State Amazing Lawyers in International Law, I am AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory (its highest rating), I am rated 10.0 by AVVO.com (its highest rating), and I am a SuperLawyer.

I am a frequent writer and public speaker on doing business in Asia and I constantly travel between the United States and Asia. I most commonly speak on China law issues and I am the lead writer of the award winning China Law Blog (www.chinalawblog.com). Forbes Magazine, Fortune Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Investors Business Daily, Business Week, The National Law Journal, The Washington Post, The ABA Journal, The Economist, Newsweek, NPR, The New York Times and Inside Counsel have all interviewed me regarding various aspects of my international law practice.

I am licensed in Washington, Illinois, and Alaska.

In tandem with the international law team at my firm, I focus on setting up/registering companies overseas (via WFOEs, Rep Offices or Joint Ventures), drafting international contracts (NDAs, OEM Agreements, licensing, distribution, etc.), protecting IP (trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights and patents), and overseeing M&A transactions.

Read more about Dan Harris Dan's Linkedin ProfileDan's Twitter ProfileDan's Facebook Profile
Related Posts