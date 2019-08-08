China BriefingI have been a fan of Foreign Policy Magazine (now usually called just Foreign Policy or FP) since I was a kid — not kidding. I can remember always going to Michigan News in Kalamazoo, Michigan (that store has been there since 1947!) to spend my hard-earned newspaper delivery money on the latest issue of the Sporting News and Foreign Policy Magazine, and whatever else sports-related that looked interesting.

FP pieces are nearly always well-written and thoughtful and not pretentious.

Wikipedia describes the founding of FP as follows:

Foreign Policy was founded in the late 1970s by Samuel P. Huntington, professor of Harvard University, and his friend, Warren Demian Manshel, to give a voice to alternative views about American foreign policy at the time of the Vietnam WarHuntington hoped it would be “serious but not scholarly, lively but not glib”.

FP describes its readers as “well-informed, intelligent individuals with a wide range of interests. They are not necessarily specialists in international affairs (though many are).” I describe it as a consistently great read on what is going on in the world, and all without much political slanting.

I mention FP today because it just “introduced” a China newsletter it will be calling China Brief. FP’s introduction describes its newsletter thusly:

Welcome to the first edition of Foreign Policy’s China Brief, where every week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the most populous country in the world: the one with the angriest crowds, the hottest tech, and the smelliest dofu. I’m James Palmer, a senior editor at FP previously based in Beijing for 15 years. Every week, I’ll break down the news and explain it here.

Palmer is one of the most highly regarded and widely respected writers on China and so I urge everyone with an interest in China to bookmark this page and check it weekly. I sure will.

 

 

Print:
EmailTweetLikeLinkedIn
Dan Harris

I am a founder of Harris Bricken, an international law firm with lawyers in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, China and Spain.

I mostly represent companies doing business in emerging market countries. It has taken me many years to build my network and it takes constant communication and travel to maintain it. My work has been as varied as securing the release of two improperly held helicopters in Papua New Guinea, setting up a legal framework to move slag from Canada to Poland’s interior, overseeing hundreds of litigation and arbitration matters in Korea, helping someone avoid terrorism charges in Japan, and seizing fish product in China to collect on a debt.

I was named as one of only three Washington State Amazing Lawyers in International Law, I am AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory (its highest rating), I am rated 10.0 by AVVO.com (its highest rating), and I am a SuperLawyer.

I am a frequent writer and public speaker on doing business in Asia and I constantly travel between the United States and Asia. I most commonly speak on China law issues and I am the lead writer of the award winning China Law Blog (www.chinalawblog.com). Forbes Magazine, Fortune Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Investors Business Daily, Business Week, The National Law Journal, The Washington Post, The ABA Journal, The Economist, Newsweek, NPR, The New York Times and Inside Counsel have all interviewed me regarding various aspects of my international law practice.

I am licensed in Washington, Illinois, and Alaska.

In tandem with the international law team at my firm, I focus on setting up/registering companies overseas (via WFOEs, Rep Offices or Joint Ventures), drafting international contracts (NDAs, OEM Agreements, licensing, distribution, etc.), protecting IP (trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights and patents), and overseeing M&A transactions.

Read more about Dan Harris Dan's Linkedin ProfileDan's Twitter ProfileDan's Facebook Profile
Related Posts