This is the fourteenth episode in our ongoing Saturday series on eight+ things to read about China and a lot more.
our plan is to list out eight (or so) articles we benefitted from reading and think you our readers would also benefit from reading, along with a very brief explanation as to why the particular article was included.
The articles will likely include many on China and on Asia and a few on international trade, international politics, Spain and Latin America, economics and really just anything else we believe might benefit our readers or even that we just want people to read. We do not plan to choose articles that push our or any other political agenda or any other agenda for that matter, but having said that, we are not objective and our views may creep through. Our goal though is to focus on articles that are important or helpful or — most importantly — that make you think. Our posting of an article will NOT mean we agree with all of it or even any of it. Most of the articles will be from the week preceding the post but we will also sometimes throw in older articles (classics if you will) as well.
Here we go, in absolutely no particular order.
1. Hong Kong critical to China but uncertainty reigns. Deutsche Welle. Is Hong Kong finishedBecause there are so many questions swirling about Hong Kong. Will China send in the troops? as an international business center? And so on and so on…. See also, the BBC’s Hong Kong protests: “We don’t want to leave but may have no choice’ and Atlantic’s Hong Kong Shows the Flaws in China’s Zero-Sum Worldview.
2. Teen goes viral for tweeting from LG smart fridge after mom confiscates all electronics. CBS News. Because teens are obsessed with social media, but you knew that.
3. Dogfishing: When online daters pose with adorable pets that aren’t theirs. Washington Post. Because who doesn’t love the word dogfishing?
4. American Factory Shows What Happens When One Multibillion Dollar Chinese Company Opens Shop In An Ohio Town. Because it does not pay to believe in economic saviors.
5. Class dismissed: Surge in arrests of foreign teachers in China. Reuters. Because China is no place for English teachers. See also Do NOT Teach English in China.
6. The rural America death spiral. Axios. Because this is happening. Because America’s the urban-rural divide just keeps growing. Because this is not just a U.S. issue, it is an issue for many (most?) countries.
7. Simone Biles Is First-Ever Woman to Land Triple Double in Competition on Floor. Sports Illustrated. Because only very rarely does an athlete come along and essentially redefine her or his sport by taking it to another level. Because Simone Biles has done that with gymnastics.
8. Which Countries Have the Most Wealth Per Capita. Visual Capitalist. Because the charts are uber-fascinating. Because the United States comes in third if you base it on the mean, but 18th, if you base it on the median — behind countries like Spain, Italy, Ireland, and Taiwan. In other words, the U.S. has plenty of rich people, but also a ton of poor people. Truly stark. Because Wow.
9. Ditch your air conditioning. You’ll be fine. Guardian. Because global warming is real. See also, Salon’s In the future, only the rich will be able to escape the unbearable heat from climate change. In Iraq, it’s already happening.
10. China’s mysterious ‘Bian Kong’ system that can bar anyone from entering or leaving the country. South China Morning Post. Because this may be the future for many countries.