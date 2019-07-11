The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has announced additional trade exclusions. These are the products specifically excluded from the 25% tariff on the List 1 ($34 billion) of Chinese products imported into the United States. In other words, these are the products that will not be subject to the tariff.

Per the USTR “the exclusions are reflected in 110 specially prepared product descriptions, which cover 362 separate exclusion requests.” The exclusions cover any product that meets the description in the Annex listing the exclusions, “regardless of whether the importer filed an exclusion request. Further, the scope of each exclusion is governed by the scope of the product descriptions in the Annex to this notice, and not by the product descriptions set out in any particular request for exclusion.” These exclusions will apply as of the July 6, 2018 effective date of the $34 billion tariff action, and extend until July 9, 2020. These exclusions mostly consist of various industrial equipment.

To see whether or your product is or is not on this list, go here to the Notice of Product Exclusions: China’s Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Technology Transfer, Intellectual Property, and Innovation.

The opportunity to submit product exclusion requests for the List 3 ($200 billion) Chinese products began on June 30 and continues through September 30, 2019. See our prior post on what information is needed for the latest product exclusion requests.