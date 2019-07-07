When we first started writing this blog in 2006, we were able to be a lot more free-wheeling than today because the odds of the Chinese government blocking us were much lower back then. We want this blog to be visible in China and so we write our posts to not get too close to various lines. We don’t like this, but we don’t write the rules.

Facebook and Linkedin and Twitter give us a lot more “space” and so we have ramped up what we do on social media. We have a thriving China Law Blog Group on Linkedin is a spam-free forum for China information, networking, and discussion. This group is always growing and now totals more than 12,000 members and our goal is to double in size within a year.

We have had some great discussions there, as evidenced both by their numbers (some have gotten more than 100 comments) and their substance. Our discussions range from people asking and trying to answer questions like, “why is it so difficult to do business in China” or ”what do I need to do to get my Chinese counter-party not to breach my contract” to the ethereal, like “when will we know China is taking innovation seriously?”

The members of our Linkedin group are nicely split between those who live and work and do business in China and those who do business with China from the United States, Australia, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and other countries in Asia. Some of our members are international lawyers and some are China lawyers, but more than 90 percent are not. We have senior level personnel (attorneys and executives) from large and small companies and a whole host of junior personnel as well. We have professors and we have students. These mixes elevate, enliven, and enlighten the discussions.

What truly separates us from most (all?) of the other Linkedin China groups is that we remove as quickly as possible anything and everything that smacks of spam or is simply not relevant for those who do business with or in China. We have become so proficient at shutting down spam that rarely does anyone even try to sneak spam past us anymore. Our hewing to such a tight line means postings we do not get a large volume of postings but this also means this group will not waste your time. If you want to learn more about doing business in China or with China, if you want to discuss China law or business, or if you want to network with others doing China law or business, I urge you to check out and join our China Law Blog Group on Linkedin. The more people in our group, the better the discussions.

My personal Linkedin page has nearly 9,500 followers and that has led me to post more often there on China. I welcome new followers, especially as I plan to start posting more often there.

Our China Law Blog Facebook page, is thriving as well and heading towards 24,000 followers (this is its number of “likes”). We use Facebook to post interesting and important articles and entertaining articles about China. Posts there get a lot of comments and discussion, often heated. We can be a lot more free-wheeling there than anywhere else and we take full advantage of that. With so much going on with China these days, our Facebook page has become a key source. I urge you to go there and “like” us so you can benefit from what we are doing there.

See ya’ll there.