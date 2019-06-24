US-China Trade Deal As we have noted in previous posts, the trade war with China goes far beyond the Section 301 tariff action. The New Normal between the United States and China includes a host of U.S. government actions directed at China’s high tech sector, with an export ban under the Department of Commerce Entity List system as one of the most powerful tools.

Huawei was the first target under the Entity List ban and the Department of Commerce just expanded its Entity List to include five Chinese entities that develop supercomputers and supercomputer technology. The reason given for these latest bans is that China uses supercomputers for military purposes which negatively impacts United States national security.

This new ban falls within the traditional use of the Entity List to deal with technology having military uses. Note however that pretty much every high tech product has potential military uses and that just about every high tech Chinese company has at least some relationship with China’s military. This means this type of ban can be used very expansively against China’s high tech, electronics, and telecommunications industrial complex. The implications of these latest bans therefore extend beyond this specific action.

This new Commerce Department ban list can be found here. The list really breaks down into two sets of companies: one owned by Sugon/Dawning (曙光) and the other the Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology and its aliases:

Sugon Group.

Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit, including two aliases (Hygon and Chengdu Haiguang Jincheng Dianlu Sheji);

Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology, including two aliases (HMC and Chengdu Haiguang Wei Dianzi Jishu);

Higon (Hygon), including five aliases (Higon Information Technology, Haiguang Xinxi Jishu, Youxian Gongsi, THATIC, Tianjing Haiguang Advanced Technology Investment, and Tianjing Haiguang Xianjin Jishu Touzi Youxian Gongsi)

Sugon (Shuguang), including nine aliases (Dawning, Dawning Information Industry, Sugon Information Industry, Shuguang, Shuguang Information Industry, Zhongke Dawn, Zhongke Shuguang, Dawning Company, and Tianjin Shuguang Computer Industry);

Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology, including two aliases (Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology and JICT).

Sugon is one of the major manufacturers of supercomputers for public use and its product offerings can be seen here. The companies in the Sugon group are majority owned by Sugon and are infected by that ownership. The ownership of Sugon itself is unclear, but it started as a state owned company and the assumption is that it is still controlled by the PRC government. The ban notice justifies including Sugon by stating that “Sugon has publicly acknowledged a variety of military end uses and end users of its high-performance computers.”

The justification for adding Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology is more direct. Wuxi Jiangnan is owned by the 56th Research Institute of the General Staff of China’s People’s Liberation Army and as stated in the ban notice, “Its mission is to support China’s military modernization.” This means applications in battlefield communications, satellites, cyber-hacking and cyber-warfare. It is not clear why the U.S. waited so long to add this company to the Entity List.

The impact of the Entity List classification is the same as for Huawei. U.S. companies are prohibited from selling hardware or software or services to the companies named on the list and the ban extends to non-U.S. companies that include these U.S. items in what they sell to the banned Chinese companies. So the impact goes beyond hardware and it extends beyond U.S. borders.

The PRC has been very proud of its supercomputing advancements. Now we will see whether supercomputing can continue in China without access to U.S. inputs in hardware, software and services.

The timing of these latest bans is significant also in its impacts on the restart of trade negotiations between China and the United States, with Presidents Xi and Trump scheduled to meet next week at the G20 summit in Japan. The purpose of these discussions is supposed to be to attempt to restart negotiations for resolving the Section 301 tariff issue. In a recent post,

I wrote about how the official China press has been indicating China is anything but enthusiastic about reaching a resolution with the United States. Timing this supercomputer ban to be effective on June 24, just four days before the G20 meetings in Osaka, indicates the U.S. also is less than enthusiastic about reaching quick resolution with China. Optimists who see a quick resolution due to the personal “chemistry” between Xi and Trump may want to take these developments into account.

Even before this supercomputer ban, the odds of Presidents Xi and Trump reaching anything resembling an agreement to end the U.S.-China trade war in Osaka were extremely low and they have just decreased even further. The best anyone should be hoping for is an agreement to re-start efforts to reach an eventual agreement, but since this will likely require the U.S. temporarily refrain from increasing tariffs or adding new tariffs, even such an agreement to try to reach a future agreement is not likely. What happens if nothing happens in Osaka? With the U.S. Federal Reserve having recently issued notice that it will likely reduce interest rates soon, President Trump has been granted increased economic leeway on tariffs and we believe he will take advantage of that. We see President Trump imposing tariffs on all remaining imports from China, but we expect he will start at 10%, not 25%. We say this because it seems that the brunt of 10% tariffs are being borne by Chinese suppliers and US importers, with very little of that passed on to US end-users. But with 25% tariffs, U.S. end-users will undoubtedly see and feel price increases. July 2 is the end date for public comments on previously announced tariffs on Chinese goods and that too will free President Trump up to initiate new tariffs. We also think he will want to do so rather quickly so as to escalate the pressure on China to negotiate before the 2020 Presidential election really takes off.

Many believe there will be resolution before the 2020 election so President Trump can go into that election claiming victory. But I tend to think the exact opposite may be true. If President Trump reaches a deal with China, it is virtually certain not to be nearly as good a deal as the United States has been seeking and it will open Trump up to criticism by the Democratic Party nominee that he was not “tough enough” with China. If Trump holds out against China, he does risk weakening the U.S. economy, but he also will be able to claim he needs to be re-elected to finish the fight against China.

Either way, since October of last year, we have been pushing our clients to reexamine their China operations and plans in light of US-China tensions and we fully intend to continue doing so. We remain of the view that a US-China trade deal will — at best — merely slow down the straight-line worsening of relations between these two countries and we believe China-Europe relations will trail what happens between the US and China.

Literally the day before President Trump’s tweet regarding his plan to institute a 25% tariff on another $250 billion of Chinese goods, we wrote a long piece, entitled The US-China Trade War: Winter is Coming, in which we wrote how no trade deal between the United States and China will change much between them and how the trade war will merely go forward on other fronts. We concluded that post (as we have so many other posts) by exhorting foreign companies to look closely at their own business relationships with China: