The G20 meeting is over, leaving much to digest and decisions to be made. In this post we will report on what happened and what we believe will happen going forward. Most importantly, we will suggest what international businesses should be doing in response to all this. What Happened at the Trump-Xi meeting at G20? The below image from Bloomberg, U.S.-China Trade Truce: A Side-by-Side Comparison of Statements, nicely sums things up. .

Let’s unpack this a bit, statement by statement.

1. No new tariffs. For now. This means exactly what it says, and quite a bit more. This means that so long as things are moving forward between the United States and China and so long as President Trump doesn’t do something imperiously, there likely will not be new tariffs imposed on Chinese goods coming into the United States for a while. Or, if past history is any predictor of future performance (and we all know that it is), this merely means there will be no new tariffs until there are. Let us not forget that when President Trump met with President Xi in Argentina, President Trump made this same statement and yet he imposed new tariffs by tweet a few months later.

Reality. The 25% tariffs that were on tap to start very soon almost certainly will not start very soon, but if there is no trade deal between the United States and China relatively soon (whatever that means), there will almost certainly be new tariffs down the road. This is but a temporary truce.China is insisting on a “balanced” trade deal and because of China’s long history of IP and market opening transgressions the United States has made clear there will be no such deal. See China wants a “balanced” trade deal at summit, but the US isn’t interested. The U.S. and China were not able to reach a deal in the last year and unless the intellectual property and market opening issues disappear or get resolved, the odds of a trade deal are slim.

In A China-America trade truce could enshrine a global economic shift, the New York Times had this to say:

The United States would keep in place broad tariffs on Chinese goods for months or perhaps years to come. Global companies would almost certainly respond by continuing to shift at least the final stages of their supply chains out of China.” As long as the threat is out there, there are risks in depending on these long supply chains,” said Jacques deLisle, director of the Center for the Study of Contemporary China at the University of Pennsylvania. “Businesses don’t like uncertainty, and this prolongs the uncertainty.”

Action Plan. If you are making products in China for sale to the United States or sourcing products from China for sale to the United States, this should not give you any comfort at all and you should either continue looking for alternative countries or — if feasible — start looking for alternative countries. China is high risk right now and it will likely be high risk for at least the next decade, trade deal or no trade deal. We still have the 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods and the threat of more tariffs at any time. See Has Sourcing Product From China Become TOO Risky? See also The US-China Cold War Starts Now: What You Must do to Prepare. Tariffs or no tariffs, you should expect a massive increase in duties (up to and maybe even beyond 200%) to be imposed (sometimes retroactively!) on Chinese products. See Importing From China (Directly OR Indirectly) has Big RETROACTIVE Risks.

2. Agreed to restart talks where they left off. Or not. It is not clear whether there was agreement on this or not, but it hardly matters where talks begin. What matters is whether they continue and end in a resolution or not.

Reality. There will be a deal or there will be no deal. That is what matters.

Action Plan. See above.

3. Negotiations must be equal, reflect mutual respect and address respective concerns. I don’t mean to trivialize this, but a statement like this is really just for internal consumption in China.

Reality. There will be a deal or there will be no deal. That is what matters.

Action Plan. See above.