This is part 7 of our series on eight+ things to read about China and a lot more. We constantly get emails from readers asking what to read on China and all sorts of things related and even barely related to China and this series is intended to constantly and consistently answer these questions.
As we said in our initial post on this, our plan is to list out eight (or so) articles we benefitted from reading and think you our readers would also benefit from reading, along with a very brief explanation as to why the particular article was included. More specifically:
The articles will likely include many on China and on Asia and a few on international trade, international politics, Spain and Latin America, economics and really just anything else we believe might benefit our readers or even that we just want people to read. We do not plan to choose articles that push our or any other political agenda or any other agenda for that matter, but having said that, we are not objective and our views may creep through. Our goal though is to focus on articles that are important or helpful or — most importantly — that make you think. Our posting of an article will NOT mean we agree with all of it or even any of it. Most of the articles will be from the week preceding the post but we will also sometimes throw in older articles (classics if you will) as well.
Please do not hesitate to comment at the end of this or any other post. We cannot tell you how much we appreciate your comments, good, bad and indifferent.
Here we go, in absolutely no particular order.
- Can the US-China crisis be stabilized? Brookings Institute. Because this is a very thoughtful analysis of what the United States and China can and should do to reduce tensions between them.
- China bans all meat from Canada alleging forged customs certificates. CNN. Because this (along with China ceasing to buy canola oil from Canada) show the lengths to which China will go to punish smaller countries that engage in actions of which China does not approve — in this case arresting Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou).
- HSBC’s Jasmine22 startup relaunched as Serai. Global Trade Review. Because this HSBC-backed startup claims it will revolutionize global trade for SMEs and because I have a very sophisticated client who vehemently agrees with this, but most others have either never heard of it or are highly dubious. What do you know and think about Serai?
- Industry leaders are ‘freaking out’ about tariffs and clamoring for warehouses in this loophole-friendly Mexican border town. Business Insider. Because many companies are taking advantage of the “First Sale Rule” to legally avoid tariffs and because so few companies are aware of this “rule” and because so many companies think they are abiding by this rule but are not and will likely be facing massive fines down the road for that.
- Istanbul Mayor Poses Existential Threat to Erdogan. Spiegel. Because Turkey is a critical country on the world stage and because The new mayor’s [Ekram Imamoglu] victory heralds the arrival of a great democratic hope for Turkey — and perhaps even the beginning of the end of the Erdogan era and because I went to high school at Robert Koleji in Istanbul and so I care deeply about the country and would like nothing more for it to be rid of Erdogan.
- Chinese cinema eclipses US box office as Hollywood films suffer during trade war. The Telegraph. Because this is a big deal. And yet, as our own China entertainment lawyer, Mathew Alderson, pointed out in a speech he gave in San Francisco yesterday, the box office number ignores how Hollywood movies make way more money from both streaming and ancillary products than do Chinese movies.
- Confession: I Hate Beach Vacations. TRVL Channel. Because the beaches in Cancun and the beaches in Phu Quoc both consist of sand and water and is it really worth traveling a long distance to spend a week at a beach anywhere in the world. I know it’s just me, but if I am going to visit another country as a tourist I want to see its cities and its people and partake in its restaurants and its museums and its landmarks. Who’s with me and this writer on this one?
- Cell phone photos and a rideshare helped lead to man’s arrest in the killing of Mackenzie Lueck. CNN. Because though I realize this is a total cliche, there is a yin and a yang to the invasiveness of technology, and I cannot help but think about that when I read an article like this. But for technology, it’s very unlikely the accused in this case would have been found and arrested so quickly, maybe not ever.
- Mom’s viral post reminds us that social media isn’t real: “Mamas, don’t compare yourself.” USA Today. Speaking of the yin and yang of technology….
- “Dire” Law Enforcement Crisis in Rural Alaska Prompts Emergency Declaration, New Federal Funding. Pro Publica. Because this is an excellent and in-depth and fascinating article by Pro Publica, which is known for such things. Because it highlights how parts of rural America are falling behind and really hurting. Because rural crisis is not just confined to the United States. See e.g. ‘Empty Spain’: country grapples with towns fading from the map and Japan’s disappearing village a sign of things to come for rural Japan.
Your thoughts?