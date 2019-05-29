If you believe China’s economy is still growing at a 6+ percent clip, I’ve got a bridge I’d like to sell you.

But how is it that pretty much everybody who follows China knows its six percent GDP growth figure is inflated? Everybody seems to have their own way of knowing China’s economy has been suffering. Our food clients insist that China food production is way down and its food prices are way up and this is causing China no end of problems. Wells Fargo looks at China’s diesel fuel consumption and notes that is down by more than 30% in just the last couple of months and considers that an indication of its economy being way down as well. See An under-the-radar way to measure economic growth in China is painting a bleak picture. Many of our clients (especially our European ones for some reason), insist they can tell China is hurting just by how the factories are treating them.

I personally use the following six measures all of which historically increase when China’s economy declines and all of which went warp speed earlier this month:

No matter your method of measure or your perspective, the US-China trade war is generating change, increasing risk and uncertainty, and more than anything, upending the way many Chinese and American companies do business.

Since the very beginning of US-China trade negotiations we have been unequivocally negative on the likelihood of a deal and our response to this has been consistent. We first publicly sounded this warning call back in October, 2018, in China, the United States and the New Normal, though we had been warning our own clients months about this for months. In this post, we wrote about how no matter the resolution to the US-China trade war, things would NOT revert back to the way they had been. We dubbed the present tense situation between China and the United States as the New Normal.”

Since pretty much the inception of the US-China trade war we have been saying that we do not see its end because we have always seen it as more than a trade war. At first, we saw the US tariffs as an effort by the United States to get China to “open up” and “act right” on things like the internet and IP. But because we did not see China changing on these things, we did not see the trade war ending.

The day before President Trump’s May 5 tariff tweet, we came out with our most unabashedly negative post yet, entitle The US-China Trade War: Winter is Coming. In that post we noted how “the United States is aggressively and unabashedly doing what it can to isolate China and to remove it from the world of international trade. The new free trade agreement between the United States and Canada is further proof of this as it essentially blocks Canada and Mexico from engaging in free trade with China. See What Trump’s new trade pact signals about China. Word is that shutting out China is going to become a regular thing in all new U.S. trade agreements. See US Commerce’s Ross eyes anti-China ‘poison pill’ for new trade deals. Will the EU and Japan and Latin America play ball on this? I predict that most if not all of them will.

We then listed out our previous blog posts on what foreign companies should do in light of the then new tariffs imposed against China (much of which information is relevant for the tariffs that will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. THIS Friday:

And so began our steady stream of posts exhorting companies to look more closely at countries other than China….

What though does a slowly China economy really mean for the companies doing business with China and/or in China? One of the compound questions our China lawyers get almost daily from our clients is “what is happening with China’s economy and what should we do about it.” I will below try to partially answer both halves of that question.